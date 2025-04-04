Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel 9, Razr Plus, and more hot spring bargains

What do the Pixel 9 , Apple Watch Series 10 , Galaxy S25 Plus , OnePlus Pad 2, Surface Pro 11, Pixel Watch 3 , and Pixel Buds Pro 2 have in common? Believe it or not, all of these popular products (and many more just like them) are available at hefty new discounts from one major US retailer or another (mostly one, though).





The deals I'm about to discuss today have miraculously either survived or surfaced after the end of Amazon's Big Spring campaign, allowing bargain hunters with still-intact bank accounts to save big bucks while shopping for some of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones out there right now.

These are this week's top three deals and steals

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $70 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $200 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola razr Plus (2024) $749 99 $999 99 $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Matching Strap Case Included Buy at Motorola





Apple Watch Series 10 Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Pixel 9 's $250 price cut, for instance, will return, and until that happens ( if it does), you'll probably find it very difficult to turn down the current chance to save two Benjamins (with no strings attached) on one of the greatest Have I seen these three promotions before? Absolutely. Have the Google Pixel 9 , andbeen discounted even more steeply of late? Also yes. But you can never know when the's $250 price cut, for instance, will return, and until that happens (it does), you'll probably find it very difficult to turn down the current chance to save two Benjamins (with no strings attached) on one of the greatest Android phones money can buy in 2025.

and cool gift offered by Motorola on one of the best foldables around. The same goes for that $70 markdown available on Amazon for arguably the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design) you can use alongside your iPhone today, not to mention the $250 discountcool gift offered by Motorola on one of the best foldables around.

Here's another awesome batch of deeply discounted smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $25 off (13%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a $399 $499 $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Bay Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $50 off (11%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Black and Lavender Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ $499 99 $999 99 $500 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25+ $899 99 $999 99 $100 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $949 99 $1099 99 $150 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1599 99 $1899 99 $300 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In Buy at Samsung





is not very expensive either, also including a nice and handy $50 Amazon gift card in its regular price. Okay, maybe $25 doesn't exactly qualify as a "deep" discount. But the 5G-enabled Galaxy A16 is already an incredibly affordable mid-range handset (guaranteed to receive six major OS upgrades), and the Galaxy A36 5G is not very expensive either, also including a nice and handy $50 Amazon gift card in its regular price.









oldie (but goodie) at a huge $500 discount. The choice is naturally all yours. Alternatively, you can get Motorola's Razr Plus (2023) oldie (but goodie) at a huge $500 discount. The choice is naturally all yours.

And here are our magnificent seven tablets on sale at killer prices this week

Google Pixel Tablet $140 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, SPRING25 Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $489 99 $549 99 $60 off (11%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $50 off (8%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Blue Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $61 off (8%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $174 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $899 99 $1499 99 $600 off (40%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Sapphire Color Buy at BestBuy



Recommended Stories

I'm going to be honest with you, I've almost gotten bored with telling you how amazing Google's one and only Pixel Tablet can be at that repeated $140 discount. But that doesn't mean you should ignore this pretty much irresistible value proposition, especially given that sooner or later the device will be discontinued and no sequel is reportedly in the works









giant at a rare discount, and last but not least in this category, an incredibly well-equipped Surface Pro 11 variant at a simply outstanding price after a breathtaking $600 markdown. Then you've got Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Tab S10+ giant at a rare discount, and last but not least in this category, an incredibly well-equipped Surface Pro 11 variant at a simply outstanding price after a breathtaking $600 markdown.

Two of the best smartwatches at two of their best discounts

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $60 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $419 99 $649 99 $230 off (35%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Apple Watch Series 10 ranked in our overall top three this week. The very hard to beat and even harder to turn down. Unless, of course, you're willing to wait for the Pixel Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which will probably come out this year, but are still shrouded in complete secrecy. Wait, only two smartwatches?! Well, three if you also count theranked in our overall top three this week. The Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra are clearly the current best options for Android smartphone users, and although the two's discounts are not exactly unprecedented, they'rehard to beat and even harder to turn down. Unless, of course, you're willing to wait for theand Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which will probably come out this year, but are still shrouded in complete secrecy.

How about some nice and affordable earbuds or headphones?

Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 $70 off (35%) Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $50 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon



