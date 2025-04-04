Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel 9, Razr Plus, and more hot spring bargains
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
What do the Pixel 9, Apple Watch Series 10, Galaxy S25 Plus, OnePlus Pad 2, Surface Pro 11, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 have in common? Believe it or not, all of these popular products (and many more just like them) are available at hefty new discounts from one major US retailer or another (mostly one, though).
The deals I'm about to discuss today have miraculously either survived or surfaced after the end of Amazon's Big Spring campaign, allowing bargain hunters with still-intact bank accounts to save big bucks while shopping for some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones out there right now.
These are this week's top three deals and steals
Have I seen these three promotions before? Absolutely. Have the Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel 9, and Motorola Razr Plus (2024) been discounted even more steeply of late? Also yes. But you can never know when the Pixel 9's $250 price cut, for instance, will return, and until that happens (if it does), you'll probably find it very difficult to turn down the current chance to save two Benjamins (with no strings attached) on one of the greatest Android phones money can buy in 2025.
The same goes for that $70 markdown available on Amazon for arguably the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design) you can use alongside your iPhone today, not to mention the $250 discount and cool gift offered by Motorola on one of the best foldables around.
Here's another awesome batch of deeply discounted smartphones
Okay, maybe $25 doesn't exactly qualify as a "deep" discount. But the 5G-enabled Galaxy A16 is already an incredibly affordable mid-range handset (guaranteed to receive six major OS upgrades), and the Galaxy A36 5G is not very expensive either, also including a nice and handy $50 Amazon gift card in its regular price.
The Pixel 8a, meanwhile, might actually be more compelling than ever before due to the 9a's unexpected troubles, but of course, if you want something with a little more oomph, you'll need to cough up the big bucks for the Galaxy S25 Plus. Or the Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6 if you're into ultra-high-end foldables.
Alternatively, you can get Motorola's Razr Plus (2023) oldie (but goodie) at a huge $500 discount. The choice is naturally all yours.
And here are our magnificent seven tablets on sale at killer prices this week
Recommended Stories
I'm going to be honest with you, I've almost gotten bored with telling you how amazing Google's one and only Pixel Tablet can be at that repeated $140 discount. But that doesn't mean you should ignore this pretty much irresistible value proposition, especially given that sooner or later the device will be discontinued and no sequel is reportedly in the works.
If our original Pixel Tablet review makes you hesitant about its quality, the only slightly costlier OnePlus Pad 2 could be the right product for you, especially with a stylus included in its already reduced price. The unique gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse, meanwhile, is marked down for the first time in its existence, which is... not what we can say about Apple's newest 11 and 13-inch iPad Air with M3 power.
Then you've got Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Tab S10+ giant at a rare discount, and last but not least in this category, an incredibly well-equipped Surface Pro 11 variant at a simply outstanding price after a breathtaking $600 markdown.
Two of the best smartwatches at two of their best discounts
Wait, only two smartwatches?! Well, three if you also count the Apple Watch Series 10 ranked in our overall top three this week. The Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra are clearly the current best options for Android smartphone users, and although the two's discounts are not exactly unprecedented, they're very hard to beat and even harder to turn down. Unless, of course, you're willing to wait for the Pixel Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which will probably come out this year, but are still shrouded in complete secrecy.
How about some nice and affordable earbuds or headphones?
No, this category is not very rich in diversity either. But that's because it's hard to imagine a better product than Apple's Beats Studio Buds Plus (for either Android handset or iPhone owners) at a similar price. The same essentially goes for the Beats Solo 4 in the on-ear wireless headphones market segment, while the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are, let's be honest, not exactly deeply discounted, but very attractive for hardcore Google fans anyway.
Things that are NOT allowed: