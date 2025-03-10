GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Hurry up and get your favorite Apple Watch Series 10 model at an unbeatable $100 discount while you can!

If you caught our latest weekly deals roundup published on Friday, you may have noticed a rather unusual Apple Watch Series 10 offer. What's perhaps even more unusual about that $100 discount is that it's still available on a multitude of variants of probably the best smartwatch an iPhone owner can buy in (early) 2025.

Yes, Amazon continues to sell this bad boy for a whopping 100 bucks under its $399 starting price, and if you prefer a jumbo-sized 46mm model and/or a cellular-enabled unit instead of an entry-level device with a small 42mm case and no 4G LTE connectivity, you can currently keep your spending in check with the exact same discount.

Believe it or not, this is a better-than-Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) deal, which obviously means that there's a very good chance it will expire before long. Some color and band options are already out of stock, but if you hurry, you should be able to get this undeniably handsome, decidedly feature-packed, and speedier-than-ever Apple smartwatch at an unbeatable price in an aesthetic you can find satisfactory (at the very least).

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 10 remarkably comes with a newer and slightly faster processor under the hood than the significantly costlier Apple Watch Ultra 2, and although it's certainly not titanium, that aluminum construction should prove reasonably resistant to the "normal" challenges of your day-to-day usage habits.

Then you've got a beautiful Always-On Retina display that's somehow considerably larger than what the Apple Watch Series 9 offers, as well as an absolutely knockout health monitoring tool set that guarantees essentially everything you need to be or become the best possible version of yourself.

With a state-of-the-art heart rate monitor, in-depth sleep tracker, sleep apnea detection, fall detection, ECG technology, and a body temperature sensor on deck, the Apple Watch Series 10 is simply impossible to outshine right now on this crucial front, as well as most other fronts, including the bang-for-buck aspect after Amazon's latest and greatest $100 discount. Well, sure, the battery life is not great, but the same can be said about pretty much all other (non-rugged) smartwatches on the market today.
