Hurry up and get your favorite Apple Watch Series 10 model at an unbeatable $100 discount while you can!

Apple Watch Series 10

Yes, Amazon continues to sell this bad boy for a whopping 100 bucks under its $399 starting price, and if you prefer a jumbo-sized 46mm model and/or a cellular-enabled unit instead of an entry-level device with a small 42mm case and no 4G LTE connectivity, you can currently keep your spending in check with the exact same discount.

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options

With a state-of-the-art heart rate monitor, in-depth sleep tracker, sleep apnea detection, fall detection, ECG technology, and a body temperature sensor on deck, theis simply impossible to outshine right now on this crucial front, as well as most other fronts, including the bang-for-buck aspect after Amazon's latest and greatest $100 discount. Well, sure, the battery life is not great, but the same can be said about pretty much all other (non-rugged) smartwatches on the market today.