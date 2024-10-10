Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: The ultimate showdown

Intro

Which one is shaping up to be the true king of Apple smartwatches in late 2024?

Table of Contents:

Speaking of displays, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can gen brighter at up to 3,000 nits, while the Series 10 only goes to 2,000 nits. The slightly curved screen of the Apple Watch Series 10 boosts the viewing angles. The completely flat screen of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , on the other hand, is best viewed directly from the front.

However, thanks to the slimmer bezels, the newer Apple Watch Series 10 leaves the impression of having a slightly larger screen. Your move, Ultra.

Size-wise, the latest Watch Series 10 is now available in two slightly bigger versions: the compact 41mm version has grown to 42mm, while what was before the 45mm variation now measures 46mm. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is traditionally available in a single 49mm size.

At the same time, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a significantly larger and bulkier smartwatch, with a decidedly more rugged styling. It's also heavier and decidedly more top-heavy, so you'll always know it's strapped on your wrist.

What's more, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 's titanium build is no longer exclusive: aside from the standard aluminum, you can also get the Watch Series 10 in glossy titanium. It looks much better in person, though it could be more prone to scuffs and scratches. The same applies to the "regular" titanium case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , which can potentially develop a patina of scuffs and scratches.

However, while the broad strokes of the signature design language are obvious, the latest smartwatch is slightly thinner and lighter, both by 10%. That doesn't sound like a major change, but it is, as it boosts the ergonomics and makes wearing this one 24/7 a slightly more pleasant endeavor.

After years of same-looking Apple Watches, Apple this year revealed a Series 10 smartwatch that… looks the same as before.

Colors-wise, the new Apple Watch Series 10 comes in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver colors. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 originally came in Natural Titanium only, but is currently available in Black Titanium as well.





Bands

Tried and true









It appears that most smartwatch manufacturers have gone through a natural cycle of experimenting with different band latch mechanisms (like Samsung, for example).





Well, Apple has been consistently relying on its original take that arrived with the very first Apple Watch, and that's precisely the case with both of these smartwatches here. Both have the same band attachment mechanism as before, which means that you can use your favorite third-party Apple Watch bands with the newer devices.





The Apple Watch Ultra 2 scores a new Titanium Milanese Loop, which fits the new black model pretty well.





There are also a bunch of new Hermès bands that will fit both Apple smartwatches––En Mer, Toile H, Kilim, Torsade, Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour––but the price tag is rivaling the watches themselves.







Software & Features

Consistency is key









Both watches currently run watchOS 11, which comes with a few key new features like the Vitals health trends app. There are also cool new watchfaces and various minor enhancements to the interface and the default apps installed on either watch.





Both smartwatches support the Double Tap gesture, which lets you navigate the interface with a quick fingertip tap. There's also fast on-device Siri on either.





You get a dedicated diving computer functionality on the Apple Watch Series 10 , which shows the depth and water temperature, but it's not a suitable companion for diving at all. Apple says you can submerge that one to just 6 meters only, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can go down to 40 meters underwater. For regular swimming, however, the regular device will do just fine.





Heart Rate Accuracy





Both wearables come with the same health sensors at the bottom and support the same features: heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, ECG, and more. As far as accuracy goes, they are consistent with one another, but might be off from a heart rate monitoring chest strap or another medical-grade tool. Still, as far as consumer-grade smartwatches go, the Apple Watch is one of your best bets when it comes to accuracy. It will alert you if it detects high and low heart rate, as well as any irregularities in your heart's rhythm.





Sleep Tracking Accuracy





As far as sleep tracking, Apple has been making some gains lately. Both of Apple's new watches now support sleep apnea detection, which will help identify the issue for many users unaware of it. Have in mind the smartwatch needs to get at least 30 days worth of sleep data before a possible sleep apnea alert gets issued. The Apple Watch now should also detect naps and sleep session outside the preset Sleep Mode, though in our experience the nap detection accuracy is mostly spotty.





GPS Accuracy

The main difference between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Series 10 are the GPS bands. We get a dual-band GPS with the Ultra, while the regular model has a standard, single-band GPS. That's mostly okay for regular users who don't care that much about GPS accuracy, but if your location accuracy is important to you, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 wins this test The main difference between theand the Series 10 are the GPS bands. We get a dual-band GPS with the Ultra, while the regular model has a standard, single-band GPS. That's mostly okay for regular users who don't care that much about GPS accuracy, but if your location accuracy is important to you, thewins this test



Battery and Charging It's the Ultra coming on top

Although it comes with a newer Apple S10 chip, the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't deliver massively better battery life than any of its predecessors. Whatever you do, you should expect around 18 hours of mixed use on a single charge, or 36 hours if you enable low-power mode.

That was expected, as you can't have a larger battery in a thinner body, something's got to give here. Apparently, design won over longer battery life here.

At the same time, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will last you around two days, or 36 hours. If you enable low-power mode, you can stretch that to around 72 hours, but many core functions will get disabled to save power, so it's definitely a functionality drawback.

Apple Watch Series 10 charges from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes, which is twice as fast as the Watch Ultra 2. While 80% is not a full battery, it gets you a sufficient amount of energy to last you a business day's worth. One area in which the newer smartwatch is significantly better is the charging speed. Thecharges from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes, which is twice as fast as the Watch Ultra 2. While 80% is not a full battery, it gets you a sufficient amount of energy to last you a business day's worth.





Models and Prices

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in a single 49mm, LTE-enabled version that sells for $799.

The aluminum Watch Series 10 is available in both 46mm and 42mm, in either GPS-only (starting from $399) or GPS+cellular configurations (prices start from $499).

The titanium versions of the Watch Series 10 is LTE-enabled and starts at $699 for the 42mm version, while the 46mm goes for $749. That's just $50 less than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , so you might as well go for the more capable device anyway.





Voice Calls and Haptics

The loudspeakers on both are loud (no pun intended), crisp, and clear. You will be able to hear the other party well enough. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has three on-board microphones with beam forming and noise mitigation, which could potentially deliver better audio quality. The Series 10 has a single microphone with voice isolation.

Haptics, as usual with Apple Watches, are exceptional on both.



