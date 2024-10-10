Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: The ultimate showdown
Intro
The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is hardly a total reimagining of Apple's smartwatch philosophy, but it surely feels like one. It has a larger screen and a thinner case, both of which leave the impression of a very different device, especially when compared with older Apple Watch devices.
However, Apple has another high-profile smartwatch available: the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is Apple's more rugged and premium smartwatch. With a titanium case, sapphire screen, and an extra Action Button as well as an emergency siren, it's a device aimed at more adventurous folk who love the outdoors.
Which one is shaping up to be the true king of Apple smartwatches in late 2024?
Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: differences
- Larger screen on the Series 10
- Brighter screen on the Ultra 2
- Better viewing angles on the Apple Watch Series 10
- Better battery life on Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Significantly thinner case on Series 10
- Much faster charging on Series 10
- Similar health and wellness features
- Sleep Apnea detection on both
- Single vs dual-band GPS
- Water temperature and depth gauge on both
- 6M vs 40M diving support
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
Big gains for the Apple Watch Series 10
The Watch Series 10 delivers a more refined design (Image by PhoneArena)
After years of same-looking Apple Watches, Apple this year revealed a Series 10 smartwatch that… looks the same as before.
However, while the broad strokes of the signature design language are obvious, the latest smartwatch is slightly thinner and lighter, both by 10%. That doesn't sound like a major change, but it is, as it boosts the ergonomics and makes wearing this one 24/7 a slightly more pleasant endeavor.
What's more, the Apple Watch Ultra 2's titanium build is no longer exclusive: aside from the standard aluminum, you can also get the Watch Series 10 in glossy titanium. It looks much better in person, though it could be more prone to scuffs and scratches. The same applies to the "regular" titanium case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which can potentially develop a patina of scuffs and scratches.
At the same time, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a significantly larger and bulkier smartwatch, with a decidedly more rugged styling. It's also heavier and decidedly more top-heavy, so you'll always know it's strapped on your wrist.
How thin can you go? (Image by PhoneArena)
Size-wise, the latest Watch Series 10 is now available in two slightly bigger versions: the compact 41mm version has grown to 42mm, while what was before the 45mm variation now measures 46mm. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is traditionally available in a single 49mm size.
However, thanks to the slimmer bezels, the newer Apple Watch Series 10 leaves the impression of having a slightly larger screen. Your move, Ultra.
Speaking of displays, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can gen brighter at up to 3,000 nits, while the Series 10 only goes to 2,000 nits. The slightly curved screen of the Apple Watch Series 10 boosts the viewing angles. The completely flat screen of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, is best viewed directly from the front.
Colors-wise, the new Apple Watch Series 10 comes in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver colors. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 originally came in Natural Titanium only, but is currently available in Black Titanium as well.
Bands
Tried and true
It appears that most smartwatch manufacturers have gone through a natural cycle of experimenting with different band latch mechanisms (like Samsung, for example).
Well, Apple has been consistently relying on its original take that arrived with the very first Apple Watch, and that's precisely the case with both of these smartwatches here. Both have the same band attachment mechanism as before, which means that you can use your favorite third-party Apple Watch bands with the newer devices.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 scores a new Titanium Milanese Loop, which fits the new black model pretty well.
There are also a bunch of new Hermès bands that will fit both Apple smartwatches––En Mer, Toile H, Kilim, Torsade, Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour––but the price tag is rivaling the watches themselves.
Hermès bands for Apple Watch
Software & Features
Consistency is key
Both watches currently run watchOS 11, which comes with a few key new features like the Vitals health trends app. There are also cool new watchfaces and various minor enhancements to the interface and the default apps installed on either watch.
Both smartwatches support the Double Tap gesture, which lets you navigate the interface with a quick fingertip tap. There's also fast on-device Siri on either.
You get a dedicated diving computer functionality on the Apple Watch Series 10, which shows the depth and water temperature, but it's not a suitable companion for diving at all. Apple says you can submerge that one to just 6 meters only, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can go down to 40 meters underwater. For regular swimming, however, the regular device will do just fine.
Heart Rate Accuracy
Both wearables come with the same health sensors at the bottom and support the same features: heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, ECG, and more. As far as accuracy goes, they are consistent with one another, but might be off from a heart rate monitoring chest strap or another medical-grade tool. Still, as far as consumer-grade smartwatches go, the Apple Watch is one of your best bets when it comes to accuracy. It will alert you if it detects high and low heart rate, as well as any irregularities in your heart's rhythm.
Sleep Tracking Accuracy
As far as sleep tracking, Apple has been making some gains lately. Both of Apple's new watches now support sleep apnea detection, which will help identify the issue for many users unaware of it. Have in mind the smartwatch needs to get at least 30 days worth of sleep data before a possible sleep apnea alert gets issued. The Apple Watch now should also detect naps and sleep session outside the preset Sleep Mode, though in our experience the nap detection accuracy is mostly spotty.
GPS Accuracy
The main difference between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Series 10 are the GPS bands. We get a dual-band GPS with the Ultra, while the regular model has a standard, single-band GPS. That's mostly okay for regular users who don't care that much about GPS accuracy, but if your location accuracy is important to you, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 wins this test
Battery and Charging
It's the Ultra coming on top
Although it comes with a newer Apple S10 chip, the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't deliver massively better battery life than any of its predecessors. Whatever you do, you should expect around 18 hours of mixed use on a single charge, or 36 hours if you enable low-power mode.
That was expected, as you can't have a larger battery in a thinner body, something's got to give here. Apparently, design won over longer battery life here.
At the same time, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will last you around two days, or 36 hours. If you enable low-power mode, you can stretch that to around 72 hours, but many core functions will get disabled to save power, so it's definitely a functionality drawback.
One area in which the newer smartwatch is significantly better is the charging speed. The Apple Watch Series 10 charges from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes, which is twice as fast as the Watch Ultra 2. While 80% is not a full battery, it gets you a sufficient amount of energy to last you a business day's worth.
Models and Prices
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in a single 49mm, LTE-enabled version that sells for $799.
The aluminum Watch Series 10 is available in both 46mm and 42mm, in either GPS-only (starting from $399) or GPS+cellular configurations (prices start from $499).
The titanium versions of the Watch Series 10 is LTE-enabled and starts at $699 for the 42mm version, while the 46mm goes for $749. That's just $50 less than the Apple Watch Ultra 2, so you might as well go for the more capable device anyway.
Voice Calls and Haptics
The loudspeakers on both are loud (no pun intended), crisp, and clear. You will be able to hear the other party well enough. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has three on-board microphones with beam forming and noise mitigation, which could potentially deliver better audio quality. The Series 10 has a single microphone with voice isolation.
Haptics, as usual with Apple Watches, are exceptional on both.
Specs
|Specs
|Apple Watch Series 10
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Models (Size, Weight)
|46mm x 39mm x 9.7mm (46mm)
36.4 grams (aluminum, GPS)
35.3 grams (aluminum, GPS + Cellular)
41.7 grams (titanium)
42mm x 36mm x 9.7mm (42mm)
30 grams (aluminum, GPS)
29.3 grams (aluminum, GPS + Cellular)
34.4 grams (titanium)
Metal and sapphire crystal back
|49mm by 44mm by 14.4mm
61.4 grams (natural)
61.8 grams (black)
Ceramic and sapphire crystal back
|Display
|46mm/42mm, 496x410 or 446 x 374, LTPO3, Ion-X glass or sapphire, 2000 nits max brightness
|49mm, 502x410 LTPO2 OLED, Sapphire Crystal, 3000 nits max brightness
|Water resistance
|50m, 5 ATM
|100m, 10ATM
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|Apple S10 SiP
64GB storage
|Apple S9 SiP
|Software
|watchOS 11
|watchOS 11
|Battery and Charging
|18-hour battery life for both models
327 mAh for 46mm
Unknown for 42mm
|36-hour battery life
564mAh battery
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass, Heart rate, Thermometer, Barometer, ECG, Blood Oxygen
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass, Heart rate, Thermometer, Barometer, ECG, Blood Oxygen
|New features
|Thinner and lighter
|Emergency Siren, Action button, three-mic array with beamforming and noise mitigation, brighter display
Summary
Among the best ones available right now (Image by PhoneArena)
Overall, the Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra are aimed at different demographics.
The regular Apple Watch user that's coming from an older version, likely pre-Series 7, could very well find the Series 10 a more refined but still familiar experience that improves the experience without redefining it a lot. That's not a bad thing at all!
Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is for those who demand more from their smartwatches but still don't want to stray too far past the Apple garden. The familiar Apple Watch experience in a more rugged and capable package, it's a great smartwatch.
Which one should you get? If you're only now getting into the Apple Watch niche, the Ultra is probably not a good match; a standard aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 will be a great fit. In all other cases, the Ultra 2 might be a great upgrade.
