RFK Jr. would be very happy if every American wears an Apple Watch

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wants all Americans to don wearable devices to take control over their own health.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. testifying before Congress.
RFK Jr. told a congressional hearing last week that he has a plan to improve the health of all Americans. The Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary shared his vision during a congressional hearing during which he said something that made Apple, Google, and Samsung executives take notice. "My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years," said Kennedy Jr.

By wearables, the controversial Trump appointee is most likely talking about devices like smartwatches. For example, the Apple Watch has become a tool that many Americans use to monitor their health. Next week Kennedy's department will kick off one of the biggest campaigns in HHS history. This campaign will focus on encouraging Americans to use wearable technology to "take control of  their own health."

Even though there are limitations to how much a wearable device can improve one's health, Kennedy said during the hearing that he has had friends who "lost their diabetes" after wearing glucose monitors. These monitors allowed them to see the impact their dietary choices had on their blood sugar. Continuous glucose monitoring is said to be effective in giving type 2 diabetics the incentive to change their diets and exercise which could reportedly reverse type 2 diabetes.

Will RFK Jr's wearables initiative push Apple Watch sales higher?

Vote View Result

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that leads the body's immune system to destroy the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. As a result, the body produces very little or no insulin. In Type 2, the human body doesn't produce enough blood sugar or doesn't respond to the body's own insulin.

Apple and Samsung have both reportedly been working on a way for Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch users respectively, to monitor their blood sugar using wearable devices. Both tech firms are trying to develop a non-invasive method for diabetics to obtain their blood sugar readings without having to draw a small sample of blood. No regulatory agency has yet to approve a non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring system for a smartwatch. The latest rumor has Apple offering such a feature in the Apple Watch Series 13 in 2027.

Another goal of the Apple Watch is to show the user his blood pressure. While there are watches that do show this reading on demand using inflatable wristbands (Huawei's D2 comes to mind), the first iteration for this feature for the Apple Watch, whichever model it debuts on, will only warn the user if his blood pressure is at a level consistent with hypertension. It will not give out a blood pressure reading on demand.

Kennedy points out that purchasing a wearable device like a smartwatch could cost individuals as little as $80 per month compared to the price of weight loss drugs like Ozempic which have a ton of side effects and can cost over $1,000 per month.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless