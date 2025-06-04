Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

This luxurious Apple Watch Series 10 model is down to its best price on Amazon

This Apple Watch Series 10 with a 46mm case and cellular support is a whopping $160 off in Amazon's latest deal.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Apple Watch Series 10, showcasing its brilliant display.
Want to show off your style and love for the iOS ecosystem with a new timepiece? Now might be the perfect time to buy a new Apple Watch, then! The 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular support and a Milanese loop sells at its best price on Amazon, saving you an epic $160.

Apple Watch Series 10, 46mm, cellular: $160 off

$160 off (20%)
The ultra-premium Apple Watch Series 10 with a 46mm titanium case and cellular support is down to its best price on Amazon. The timepiece features a Milanese loop, which further boosts its incredibly premium look. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Save 21% on the Apple Watch Series 10

$110 off (21%)
The Apple Watch Series 10 with an aluminum case and a sport loop might be a suitable alternative for users who don't want the most premium Watch Series 10 model. This one sells for $110 off its original price, making it an excellent pick for many. Get yours and save.
Buy at Amazon

With a usual asking price of nearly $800, the timepiece is now down to just under $640. That's obviously still steep, but hey — it looks gorgeous and is packed with features. Deals like this don't come around every day, so if it's been on your radar, this is the time to act.

Don't care that much about looks? The more affordable Series 10 model with an aluminum case and sport band might be a better fit. Amazon is slashing $110 off select 46mm 4G versions, bringing them down to around $420 from the usual $530 — another record-low price.

The Apple Watch Series 10 has a slightly smaller body and thinner bezels, making it even more comfortable to wear than its predecessor. Beyond the design upgrades, it boasts advanced health insights, including specialized features like sleep apnea detection. The device can take ECGs, track workouts, and provide highly accurate heart rate measurements — the list is endless!

On top of all that, you get faster charging. In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we've estimated that this bad boy reaches 80% in just 30 minutes, which is an impressive result. That said, you don't get any improvements in actual battery life. You can expect about 18 hours of use between charges, which might be a dealbreaker for some.

But even with that battery life, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains among the best smartwatches money can buy. And the premium 46mm model with a titanium case and a Milanese doesn't just perform well, but it's also extremely stylish. Get yours and save $160 with this Amazon deal before it goes poof.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple Watch - Deals History
65 stories
04 Jun, 2025
This luxurious Apple Watch Series 10 model is down to its best price on Amazon
30 May, 2025
The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at an incredible price with 4G LTE and a stainless steel case
27 May, 2025
This Apple Watch Ultra 2 model is on sale at a phenomenal price with a two-year warranty included
26 May, 2025
Amazon makes this one 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 model a no-brainer buy with huge $130 discount
17 Apr, 2025
If you hurry, the unstoppable Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be yours at an unmatched price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

GPS and sound issues Pixel 9 Pro

by Manu2411 •

Will you buy a Nothing Phone (3)?

by PhoneCollector •

Features in a smartphone that makes it a flagship killer?

by destiny110 • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless