This luxurious Apple Watch Series 10 model is down to its best price on Amazon
This Apple Watch Series 10 with a 46mm case and cellular support is a whopping $160 off in Amazon's latest deal.
Want to show off your style and love for the iOS ecosystem with a new timepiece? Now might be the perfect time to buy a new Apple Watch, then! The 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular support and a Milanese loop sells at its best price on Amazon, saving you an epic $160.
With a usual asking price of nearly $800, the timepiece is now down to just under $640. That's obviously still steep, but hey — it looks gorgeous and is packed with features. Deals like this don't come around every day, so if it's been on your radar, this is the time to act.
The Apple Watch Series 10 has a slightly smaller body and thinner bezels, making it even more comfortable to wear than its predecessor. Beyond the design upgrades, it boasts advanced health insights, including specialized features like sleep apnea detection. The device can take ECGs, track workouts, and provide highly accurate heart rate measurements — the list is endless!
But even with that battery life, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains among the best smartwatches money can buy. And the premium 46mm model with a titanium case and a Milanese doesn't just perform well, but it's also extremely stylish. Get yours and save $160 with this Amazon deal before it goes poof.
Don't care that much about looks? The more affordable Series 10 model with an aluminum case and sport band might be a better fit. Amazon is slashing $110 off select 46mm 4G versions, bringing them down to around $420 from the usual $530 — another record-low price.
On top of all that, you get faster charging. In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we've estimated that this bad boy reaches 80% in just 30 minutes, which is an impressive result. That said, you don't get any improvements in actual battery life. You can expect about 18 hours of use between charges, which might be a dealbreaker for some.
