It's not too late to get the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 at its lowest price
The watch is selling at an unbeatable $100 discount, making it a no-brainer for Apple fans looking for a feature-rich, premium timepiece
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While the 256GB iPad 10 with LTE is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon right now, making it a great choice for Apple users who want a speedy tablet at a great price, those in the market for a new smartwatch can save big as well.
In fact, they can score the best Apple Watch for non-outdoor enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Series 10, for $100 off on Amazon. This brings the price of its 46mm GPS version to under $330, which is also the lowest point we've ever seen for this particular model. We encourage you to act fast and get one as soon as possible, as this deal has been available for a while now, and you never know when it could expire.
As for the smartwatch itself, it's the latest-generation Apple Watch. It features a stylish and lightweight design, and it's actually 10 percent thinner than previous models, ensuring all-day comfort. Just as you would expect, it comes packed with features, including sleep apnea detection and a water temperature sensor. It also includes a depth gauge app, even though it's not designed for diving.
Since it's an Apple Watch, it runs on watchOS, giving you access to a wide range of apps and watch faces so you can customize it to match your style. On top of that, It supports helpful safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple's Crash Detection, giving you peace of mind knowing it's got your back in case of an emergency.
In conclusion, the Apple Watch Series 10 is definitely one of the best smartwatches out there, rocking a sleek design and a plethora of features. Furthermore, it offers even more value at its current price on Amazon. So, if you're looking for a fancy new Apple Watch to complement your iPhone, be sure to snag this bad boy for less while this offer lasts!
In fact, they can score the best Apple Watch for non-outdoor enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Series 10, for $100 off on Amazon. This brings the price of its 46mm GPS version to under $330, which is also the lowest point we've ever seen for this particular model. We encourage you to act fast and get one as soon as possible, as this deal has been available for a while now, and you never know when it could expire.
As for the smartwatch itself, it's the latest-generation Apple Watch. It features a stylish and lightweight design, and it's actually 10 percent thinner than previous models, ensuring all-day comfort. Just as you would expect, it comes packed with features, including sleep apnea detection and a water temperature sensor. It also includes a depth gauge app, even though it's not designed for diving.
And with its all-day battery life, it'll power through even the busiest days without needing a charge. While you'll likely have to recharge it overnight, a quick top-up gets it to 80% in just 30 minutes.
In conclusion, the Apple Watch Series 10 is definitely one of the best smartwatches out there, rocking a sleek design and a plethora of features. Furthermore, it offers even more value at its current price on Amazon. So, if you're looking for a fancy new Apple Watch to complement your iPhone, be sure to snag this bad boy for less while this offer lasts!
Things that are NOT allowed: