Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9: Differences explained

What is new in the anniversary Apple Watch Series 10 compared to the previous Series 9?





In the last few years, Apple has been making very minor tweaks to the Apple Watch every year, but since this is the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, there are some big changes in tow this time.





First and foremost, the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to arrive in two larger sizes than before. Some rumors claim a slight increase for both models (going from 41mm to 42mm for the small version, and from 45mm to 46mm for the bigger model), but other more convincing voices claim Apple will ditch the small version altogether and the two new Series 10 models will be a 46mm one and a way bigger 49mm size.





Let's remind you that the Apple Watch Ultra is also a 49mm watch, and it is very popular.





We expect to see a new and faster chipset, as well as possibly new health features such as hypertension and sleep apnea detection.









Table of Contents:





Colors & Sizes Bigger sizes

While there was speculation about the Apple Watch Series 10 switching to a flat screen similar to the one on the Ultra model, it seems that the shape of the glass will remain slightly curved as before.

The big change will be in just the sizes of the new watches, as the small 41mm model is expected to get nixed.

Instead, we will now have a mid-sized 46mm model and a new large-sized 49mm version.

Those who really want that smaller form factor will probably still be able to get it as an Apple Watch SE version, but not on the flagship watch.

We do think that some people will be disappointed by that, and ideally, we would have three sizes of Apple Watches to fit all wrists. However, we can see how Apple transitioning to bigger sizes will allow it to pack more features and potentially a bigger battery down the line. Let's see if any of that materializes in the Series 10.



Bands New or old bands

We expect the Apple Watch Series 10 mid-sized 46mm model to be able to use the same straps as the 45mm Series 9. Otherwise, it would be quite a blow to those with a larger band collection.

The anticipated new 49mm model is likely to use the same band size as the Apple Watch Ultra, so there is an argument to be made there that those who buy the 49mm model would then have an easy path to upgrading to the Ultra version. We can see how Apple was also tempted by that prospect.

One band material that is likely going away is Apple's "Finewoven", a plastic material that was intended to replace leather, but never caught up.

We do expect a few new bands and band colors to freshen up the look of the new Series 10, and one rumor is for a refreshed Milanese Loop band made with titanium.

Performance & Features New S10 chip

Apple Watches have been sufficiently fast in the past few years, so we don't see people really asking for faster speeds, but the rumored new S10 chip might be not just faster, but more efficient.

Most importantly, it should be optimized for AI, whatever that means.

The Apple Watch Series 10 itself is not expected to get any special AI features, but who knows if that is not a few years down the line and Apple makes sure it has the compatibility.

Let us remind you that the Apple Watch Series 9 arrived with an S9 chip with better Neural Engine that delivered double the machine learning speed task compared to the Series 8. So work has been going on that front for a while now.

Hypertension detection

Apple has been working on hypertension detection on its watches for years, and the feature was expected to arrive in full force on the Series 10.

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says "Apple has run into some serious snags" and the results of that feature have not been reliable enough.

We are yet to see if Apple will introduce the feature with some limitations, or whether it will postpone it and try to smooth it out until next year.

Sleep Apnea detection

Another rumored Apple Watch Series 10 health feature is sleep apnea detection.

Unfortunately for Apple, it has even more difficulties with that feature as it relies on blood oxygen readings, and Apple Watches in the US currently cannot measure that because of a patent dispute with company Masimo.

It is possible that Apple finds a legal solution and actually launch the feature, or it could also just announce it and postpone the release for the future.

Battery and Charging The big question

Apple Watches have had roughly the same battery life since the beginning, and that has been easily the number one user complaint.

They just don't last more than a day (except for the Ultra model), so you have to always remember to charge them.

With these new and larger models, a bigger battery is also a possibility and if Apple manages to make these last two days, that will be huge.

We don't yet have any rumors about the expected Apple Watch Series 10 battery size.

Apple Watch battery sizes: Series 10 46mm – unknown

Series 10 49mm – unknown

Series 9 41mm – 282 mAh

Series 9 45mm – 308 mAh

Remember that Apple officially rated the Series 9 battery life to be 18 hours in regular use and up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode.

Models and Prices

While a slight price bump is possible, we don't expect Apple Watch Series 10 prices to go up.

Here is the current pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9 : $400/$430 for the 41mm/45mm aluminum Wi-fi model

$700/$750 for the 41mm/45mm stainless steel cellular version

Summary

With a new design and sizes, the Apple Watch Series 10 is shaping to be a bigger than usual upgrade for the world's most popular smartwatch.

Still, if you are happy with your Apple Watch size, we don't really anticipate many new reasons for upgrade from the last few years of Apple Watches.

It is only if you want a bigger screen size that you could be happy to see the new large Series 10 model.

But since this is the tenth, anniversary edition, we would not be surprised to see Apple bring out some amazing unexpected new feature. Here's to hoping.



