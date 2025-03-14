Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, AirPods Pro 2, and more unbeatable discounts

Do you want to buy the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra at a hard-to-beat price without jumping through any hoops whatsoever? How about a smaller and more affordable Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus? An inexpensive Motorola foldable from 2023 or 2024?





Don't worry, you don't need to wait for a special occasion or a holiday of some sort to do all that, as well as get a cheaper-than-ever Apple Watch Series 10 , some of the best wireless earbuds out there at irresistible prices, or your choice of Apple's three new iPads unveiled just last week at a nice little introductory discount.





Instead, what you have to do is carefully check all the following deals I've meticulously curated for you this Friday, weigh all your options, and decide what product or products fit your needs and budget best right now. It won't take more than a couple of minutes, and you can save hundreds and hundreds of dollars.

This week's three brilliant top deals are all about diversity

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $999 99 $1299 99 $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Jetblack Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Series 10 still marked down by a record high $100 on Amazon in basically all models and variants, and last but surely not least, the Because I realize you're not all looking for new phones, I have a handset, a smartwatch, and a pair of premium earbuds in the top three this week. Probably the best Android phone money can buy in 2025 is on sale at a killer $300 discount with no obligatory trade-in on its manufacturer's official US website, while theis somehowmarked down by a record high $100 on Amazon in basically all models and variants, and last but surely not least, the AirPods Pro 2 can be had for a whopping 32 percent less than usual.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra My personal recommendation? Go for the super-duper-well-reviewedat $300 under its normal price while you can... if you're not bothered by its unwieldy size.

So many other great phones are also on sale at amazing prices

Motorola Edge (2024) $250 off (45%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Buy at Amazon Motorola razr 40 $349 99 $699 99 $350 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8a $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) $399 99 $799 99 $400 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color Buy at Motorola Motorola razr (2024) $200 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $150 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $699 99 $799 99 $100 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25+ $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $949 99 $1219 99 $270 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Do you like your mobile devices a little smaller and a lot cheaper than Samsung's deeply discounted S25 Ultra flagship? Then Google's 6.1-inch Pixel 8a mid-ranger might be the best phone for you at the time of this writing from a value perspective at a nice $100 discount with no special requirements.





Pixel 8a despite looking pretty amazing and offering more than respectable specifications. Then you've got the exceptionally well-equipped The Motorola Edge (2024) and the third-gen Razr foldable (also known as the Razr 40) are both somehow more affordable than thedespite looking pretty amazing and offering more than respectable specifications. Then you've got the exceptionally well-equipped Motorola Edge+ (2023) at the exact same price as Google's 2024 mid-ranger, followed by a group of remarkable high-enders... at remarkable discounts.





New and old tablets at new and old discounts!

Lenovo Tab Plus $215 99 $319 99 $104 off (33%) Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $20 off (6%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $50 off (8%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $50 off (6%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $150 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Two Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $1049 99 $1349 99 $300 off (22%) 11th Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy



I'm going to be honest with you, none of the deals in this category are completely new. I've seen them all before and recommended them all to you before, but that doesn't mean you should ignore them if you haven't gotten the chance to take advantage of any of them.





and even Best Buy's familiar $300 Surface Pro 11 price cut. It's really not every day that you see such an outstandingly feature-packed mid-ranger like the Lenovo Tab Plus fetching such a low price as right now, and the same actually goes for Amazon's latest $150 discount on the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and even Best Buy's familiar $300 Surface Pro 11 price cut.





Here are this week's top smartwatch bargains!

Apple Watch SE (2022) $80 off (32%) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $289 99 $399 98 $110 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, Free Backup Band Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $419 99 $649 99 $230 off (35%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Apple Watch Ultra 2 $119 off (15%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue Ocean Band, One Size Buy at Amazon





I have no idea why so many great Apple devices are available at such crazy low prices this week, but I obviously can't complain, and neither will you when you get the rare chance to save a hefty $120 on the company's latest (and greatest) rugged timepiece and a similarly substantial $80 on the always affordable second-gen Watch SE





Not an iPhone user? Not a problem, as two of the best Android-compatible smartwatches out there are also on sale at huge discounts for fans of both rugged and non-rugged designs. The rough and tough Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is certainly hard to turn down at $230 under its list price with no strings attached, but the "regular" Galaxy Watch 7 is also a very nice bargain in a 44mm case size and a single green colorway.

Let's wrap things up with some cool earbuds at some neat discounts

Apple AirPods 4 $29 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ $40 off (24%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $30 off (17%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon





Newer but not better than the AirPods Pro 2, the non-Pro AirPods 4 are a lot cheaper both with and without active noise cancellation at the time of this writing. Which option should you go for? Before deciding, you may also want to consider the discounted Beats Studio Buds Plus, which are also manufactured by Apple.





Those puppies have a... very original sense of style (especially in a "Transparent" version), and unlike their Apple-branded cousins, they're natively compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones. So, yeah, be sure to consider everything before making your final buying decision (which obviously applies to all items on all of our week-ending deals lists today).