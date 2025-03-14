Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, AirPods Pro 2, and more unbeatable discounts
Do you want to buy the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra at a hard-to-beat price without jumping through any hoops whatsoever? How about a smaller and more affordable Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus? An inexpensive Motorola foldable from 2023 or 2024?
Don't worry, you don't need to wait for a special occasion or a holiday of some sort to do all that, as well as get a cheaper-than-ever Apple Watch Series 10, some of the best wireless earbuds out there at irresistible prices, or your choice of Apple's three new iPads unveiled just last week at a nice little introductory discount.
Instead, what you have to do is carefully check all the following deals I've meticulously curated for you this Friday, weigh all your options, and decide what product or products fit your needs and budget best right now. It won't take more than a couple of minutes, and you can save hundreds and hundreds of dollars.
This week's three brilliant top deals are all about diversity
Because I realize you're not all looking for new phones, I have a handset, a smartwatch, and a pair of premium earbuds in the top three this week. Probably the best Android phone money can buy in 2025 is on sale at a killer $300 discount with no obligatory trade-in on its manufacturer's official US website, while the Apple Watch Series 10 is somehow still marked down by a record high $100 on Amazon in basically all models and variants, and last but surely not least, the AirPods Pro 2 can be had for a whopping 32 percent less than usual.
My personal recommendation? Go for the super-duper-well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at $300 under its normal price while you can... if you're not bothered by its unwieldy size.
So many other great phones are also on sale at amazing prices
Do you like your mobile devices a little smaller and a lot cheaper than Samsung's deeply discounted S25 Ultra flagship? Then Google's 6.1-inch Pixel 8a mid-ranger might be the best phone for you at the time of this writing from a value perspective at a nice $100 discount with no special requirements.
The Motorola Edge (2024) and the third-gen Razr foldable (also known as the Razr 40) are both somehow more affordable than the Pixel 8a despite looking pretty amazing and offering more than respectable specifications. Then you've got the exceptionally well-equipped Motorola Edge+ (2023) at the exact same price as Google's 2024 mid-ranger, followed by a group of remarkable high-enders... at remarkable discounts.
I'm talking about a 2024 Motorola Razr foldable sold for $200 less than usual, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 at a $150 discount, as well as Samsung's Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Z Flip 6 powerhouses at discounts ranging from $100 to $270. Tough choice, eh?
New and old tablets at new and old discounts!
I'm going to be honest with you, none of the deals in this category are completely new. I've seen them all before and recommended them all to you before, but that doesn't mean you should ignore them if you haven't gotten the chance to take advantage of any of them.
It's really not every day that you see such an outstandingly feature-packed mid-ranger like the Lenovo Tab Plus fetching such a low price as right now, and the same actually goes for Amazon's latest $150 discount on the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and even Best Buy's familiar $300 Surface Pro 11 price cut.
Of course, the real highlight of this product category this week have to be Apple's 2025 iPad 11 (A16), iPad Air 11 (M3), and iPad Air 13 (M3), all three of which are incredibly available at decent little discounts for their earliest US-based adopters.
Here are this week's top smartwatch bargains!
I have no idea why so many great Apple devices are available at such crazy low prices this week, but I obviously can't complain, and neither will you when you get the rare chance to save a hefty $120 on the company's latest (and greatest) rugged timepiece and a similarly substantial $80 on the always affordable second-gen Watch SE.
Not an iPhone user? Not a problem, as two of the best Android-compatible smartwatches out there are also on sale at huge discounts for fans of both rugged and non-rugged designs. The rough and tough Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is certainly hard to turn down at $230 under its list price with no strings attached, but the "regular" Galaxy Watch 7 is also a very nice bargain in a 44mm case size and a single green colorway.
Let's wrap things up with some cool earbuds at some neat discounts
Newer but not better than the AirPods Pro 2, the non-Pro AirPods 4 are a lot cheaper both with and without active noise cancellation at the time of this writing. Which option should you go for? Before deciding, you may also want to consider the discounted Beats Studio Buds Plus, which are also manufactured by Apple.
Those puppies have a... very original sense of style (especially in a "Transparent" version), and unlike their Apple-branded cousins, they're natively compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones. So, yeah, be sure to consider everything before making your final buying decision (which obviously applies to all items on all of our week-ending deals lists today).
