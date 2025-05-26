Amazon makes this one 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 model a no-brainer buy with huge $130 discount
If you have an iPhone and a large wrist, this is definitely the smartwatch to buy right now.
While it's certainly not unusual to see major US retailers sell a wide array of Apple Watch Series 10 models at cool discounts of up to $100 nowadays, the latest Amazon deal on a very specific GPS-only variant is definitely... something special.
That's right, you can bump your savings all the way up to 130 bucks if you hurry... and don't have a problem opting for a large 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 unit with a jet black aluminum case and a matching black sport band in an M/L size.
This model is typically available for $429, so you're currently looking at slashing a whopping 30 percent off that list price with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort. The $130 discount seems to be a new record, at least for non-cellular-enabled units with "standard" aluminum designs, bringing the 46mm size in line with a number of 42mm models that are marked down by $100 from a regular price of $399.
With a presumably improved Apple Watch Series 11 undoubtedly just a few months away from a commercial debut, this bad boy might not seem quite as compelling a value proposition as last fall. But the truth is you're still looking at the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design and reasonable price point, at least) for your new or old iPhone, and it'd be a shame if you snubbed an unprecedented Amazon promotion without knowing what the Series 10's sequel will bring to the table.
After all, Apple is no stranger to iterative product upgrades with (far too) familiar designs and subtle internal revisions, so if that's what we're going to get this fall (which is by no means a guarantee, of course), you may well end up regretting your hesitancy to pull the trigger today.
If you revisit our in-depth Apple Watch Series 10 review, by the way, you'll remember why so many of your friends upgraded their Series 7, Series 8, and even Series 9 last year to embrace the extra screen real estate, faster charging, and added water temperature sensor of the new generation.
