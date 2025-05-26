Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Amazon makes this one 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 model a no-brainer buy with huge $130 discount

If you have an iPhone and a large wrist, this is definitely the smartwatch to buy right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 10
While it's certainly not unusual to see major US retailers sell a wide array of Apple Watch Series 10 models at cool discounts of up to $100 nowadays, the latest Amazon deal on a very specific GPS-only variant is definitely... something special.

That's right, you can bump your savings all the way up to 130 bucks if you hurry... and don't have a problem opting for a large 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 unit with a jet black aluminum case and a matching black sport band in an M/L size.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$129 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Jet Black Aluminum Case, M/L Black Sport Band
Buy at Amazon
 

This model is typically available for $429, so you're currently looking at slashing a whopping 30 percent off that list price with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort. The $130 discount seems to be a new record, at least for non-cellular-enabled units with "standard" aluminum designs, bringing the 46mm size in line with a number of 42mm models that are marked down by $100 from a regular price of $399.

With a presumably improved Apple Watch Series 11 undoubtedly just a few months away from a commercial debut, this bad boy might not seem quite as compelling a value proposition as last fall. But the truth is you're still looking at the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design and reasonable price point, at least) for your new or old iPhone, and it'd be a shame if you snubbed an unprecedented Amazon promotion without knowing what the Series 10's sequel will bring to the table.

After all, Apple is no stranger to iterative product upgrades with (far too) familiar designs and subtle internal revisions, so if that's what we're going to get this fall (which is by no means a guarantee, of course), you may well end up regretting your hesitancy to pull the trigger today.

If you revisit our in-depth Apple Watch Series 10 review, by the way, you'll remember why so many of your friends upgraded their Series 7, Series 8, and even Series 9 last year to embrace the extra screen real estate, faster charging, and added water temperature sensor of the new generation.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Apple Watch - Deals History
62 stories
26 May, 2025
Amazon makes this one 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 model a no-brainer buy with huge $130 discount
17 Apr, 2025
If you hurry, the unstoppable Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be yours at an unmatched price
27 Mar, 2025
Overwhelming new Best Buy deal drops this Apple Watch Series 9 model with LTE to an unrivaled price
19 Mar, 2025
The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 drops to just $299.99 — save a huge $449
24 Feb, 2025
The Apple Watch Series 10 is an exciting pick at $70 off with this sweet Amazon deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Best Memorial Day 2025 deals: Pixel Watch 2 at almost half its price and more
Best Memorial Day 2025 deals: Pixel Watch 2 at almost half its price and more
This Memorial Day, the JBL Flip 6 is a deal you don't want to miss
This Memorial Day, the JBL Flip 6 is a deal you don't want to miss
Fresh leak reveals Motorola Moto G86’s entire body (and colors)
Fresh leak reveals Motorola Moto G86’s entire body (and colors)
After large camera islands, the iPhone will undergo further cosmetic changes in the next two years
After large camera islands, the iPhone will undergo further cosmetic changes in the next two years
Amazon's Memorial Day deal unleashes huge Surface Pro 11 savings
Amazon's Memorial Day deal unleashes huge Surface Pro 11 savings
Insane Lenovo Tab M9 clearance deal takes 50 percent off a respectable Android tablet with 4GB RAM
Insane Lenovo Tab M9 clearance deal takes 50 percent off a respectable Android tablet with 4GB RAM
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless