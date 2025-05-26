Amazon makes this one 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 model a no-brainer buy with huge $130 discount





unit with a jet black aluminum case and a matching black sport band in an M/L size. That's right, you can bump your savings all the way up to 130 bucks if you hurry... and don't have a problem opting for a large 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 unit with a jet black aluminum case and a matching black sport band in an M/L size.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) $129 off (30%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Jet Black Aluminum Case, M/L Black Sport Band Buy at Amazon





This model is typically available for $429, so you're currently looking at slashing a whopping 30 percent off that list price with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort. The $130 discount seems to be a new record, at least for non-cellular-enabled units with "standard" aluminum designs, bringing the 46mm size in line with a number of 42mm models that are marked down by $100 from a regular price of $399.





With a presumably improved Apple Watch Series 11 undoubtedly just a few months away from a commercial debut, this bad boy might not seem quite as compelling a value proposition as last fall. But the truth is you're still looking at the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design and reasonable price point, at least) for your new or old iPhone, and it'd be a shame if you snubbed an unprecedented Amazon promotion without knowing what the Series 10's sequel will bring to the table.

After all, Apple is no stranger to iterative product upgrades with (far too) familiar designs and subtle internal revisions, so if that's what we're going to get this fall (which is by no means a guarantee, of course), you may well end up regretting your hesitancy to pull the trigger today.





, by the way, you'll remember why so many of your friends upgraded their Series 7, Series 8, and even Series 9 last year to embrace the extra screen real estate, faster charging, and added water temperature sensor of the new generation. If you revisit our in-depth Apple Watch Series 10 review , by the way, you'll remember why so many of your friends upgraded their Series 7, Series 8, and even Series 9 last year to embrace the extra screen real estate, faster charging, and added water temperature sensor of the new generation.