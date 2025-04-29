Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Dropping to a new all-time low, the Apple Watch Series 10 is selling like hot cakes

Looking for a premium Apple smartwatch that combines sleek design with cutting-edge features—without the hefty price tag of the Ultra model? The Apple Watch Series 10 is the smartwatch you should get. It's slim, packed with powerful health-tracking tools, and right now, it's available at an unbeatable price.

Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the 46mm GPS version of this bad boy, letting you score the option in black for just under $330. That's an unmissable deal, as this is a new all-time low price for this particular variant. Unfortunately, we can't say how long the offer will last, though. So we recommend grabbing one now since this smartwatch is an absolute bargain at this price.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS, black): Save $100!

$100 off (23%)
The 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in Black is now selling for $100 off on Amazon. That means you can snag one for just under $330—a new all-time low for this model. The watch is loaded with features, offers all-day battery life, and provides great value. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


Its sleek and lightweight design makes it 10% thinner than its predecessors, ensuring maximum comfort for all-day wear. Furthermore, being a high-end Apple watch, it comes with all the health-tracking features a wearable of this caliber usually packs, including a water temperature sensor, sleep apnea detection, and a depth gauge app.

The same goes for its battery life. Just like its competitors—the Galaxy Watch 7 and Pixel Watch 3—it lasts an entire day on a single charge, though you'll likely need to top it up each night. On the flip side, it can reach 80% battery in just 30 minutes—a considerable upgrade over previous models.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 10 delivers a premium experience with its sleek design, advanced features, and impressive performance. It definitely deserves its place among the best smartwatches on the market. This deal won't last forever—so don't hesitate! Take advantage of this offer and secure your Apple Watch Series 10 while the discount is still available.
