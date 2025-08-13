Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 vs Galaxy Tab S9: Main differences to expect

Intro





After a brief hiatus, Samsung is once again turning its head back to the standard and compact Galaxy Tab S range, which was sort of abandoned after the Galaxy Tab S9 broke cover two years ago.





However, it doesn't seem that this revival will give us a massively different tablet, no. We are getting just a slightly updated slate with refreshed internals in the same familiar and understated aluminum package.





Here is how the new tablet is shaping up to be an improvement on its predecessor, but spoiler alert, it won't be too much.





Galaxy Tab S11 vs Galaxy Tab S9 differences explained:









Table of Contents:





Design and Display A familiar sight

The Galaxy Tab S11 won't differ too much from the Galaxy Tab S9 , with both devices sharing Samsung's similar tablet design language. Flat sides, flat displays and backs is all you get, along with a uniform screen with thin bezels, which is actually kind of a great design.

In terms of size, there are slight differences that won't change the experience too much. As per the rumors, the device will measure 253.8 × 165.3 × 5.5 mm, while the older Galaxy Tab S9 had dimensions of 254.3 x 165.8 x 5.9 mm.

Notable here is the slightly thinner size of the new device, which seemingly comes at no cost: we won't be getting a smaller battery inside, which sounds like a win-win scenario.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is also shaping up to be lighter at 482 grams, a little less than the 498 grams of the older one.

Both are boasting IP68 water and dust resistance and have their fingerprint scanners embedded inside the display.

Colors-wise, the new tablet will be available in Gray and Silver, a fairly drab color selection. Apple does it better in terms of colors, that's for sure. The Galaxy Tab S9 was available ain Beige and Graphite, a slightly different but equally uninspiring color selection.





Keyboard and Stylus





The Galaxy Tab S9 will arrive with S Pen support, and an S Pen will be included inside the box. That's similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 .





Naturally, we also expect Samsung to make its Book Cover Keyboard compatible with the new tablet so that you can easily type on the tablet.





Performance & Benchmarks A bump up to 3nm

The update with the Galaxy Tab S11 seems to be all in the performance aspect of it all.

The slate is reportedly getting the Dimensity 9400 chip, which is built on a 3nm manufacturing node and will hopefully improve performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside the Galaxy Tab S9 . Make no mistake, the latter is super adequate to this day, but the Dimensity 9400 will be an improvement.

What's more, it's a fairly efficient chip that is currently featured on some of the longest-lasting Chinese phones out there, making us pretty optimistic about the potential battery life.

Memory-wise, expect 12GB of RAM in all storage versions of the tablet, which will come with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. We don't know if a microSDXC card will be on board, but we certainly hope so.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 came with 8GB of RAM in the 128GB version and 12GB of RAM in the 256GB one. It had a microSDXC slot on deck.



Software









The older device should have received One UI 7 and Android 15 already.





The problem here is the software support. While we expect the Galaxy Tab S11 to be supported for seven years from launch, which sounds pretty great. However, the Galaxy Tab S9 was to be supported for four years, and two have already passed. This means that in the summer of 2027, the Galaxy Tab S9 will die on the vine.





We expect the two devices to support all Galaxy AI features,





Battery and Charging

No changes are expected on the battery front: the Galaxy Tab S11 will come with the same 8,400 mAh battery that was available on the Galaxy Tab S9 as well.

Yet, as mentioned, we do hope that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will help the tablet achieve excellent battery life.





In terms of charging, expect 45W wired charging on the Galaxy Tab S11, just as quick as the Galaxy Tab S9 .





Camera A single camera on both tablets

Both tablets will share the same rear camera, a 13MP one with a fairly small 1/3.4" sensor and tight 26mm FoV. Not very exciting, but then again, that's a tablet.





Up front, we will have a 12MP front camera, which is definitely the more important one on a tablet for all your video calls.

Which one should you buy?



Well, the Galaxy Tab S11 doesn't introduce any major changes to the mix, but there are three major potential improvements: the software support, the battery life, and the performance.





The Galaxy Tab S9 isn't bad per se, but it won't be supported for too long now. Still, it's an adequate slate that will do you just fine for the next couple of years, but if you want something slightly better, the Galaxy Tab S11 could be the answer.



