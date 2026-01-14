Motorola Moto G Play (2026) vs Moto G (2026): All the differences





The Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) sit very close to each other in Motorola’s budget lineup, both priced around the $200 mark with only $20 separating them. Both are also built around the same Dimensity 6300 chip.









If you’re choosing between them today, and you wonder which one is the better choice for a daily driver, this comparison should clear things up.

The two look nearly identical if you don't account for the different colors they come in. In fact, it seems Motorola has used the same body for both models. However, after reviewing and testing them, I’ve found that one makes a lot more sense than the other.If you’re choosing between them today, and you wonder which one is the better choice for a daily driver, this comparison should clear things up.













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Design and Display Quality

Almost identical







At first glance, the Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) feel very similar in hand. Both use Motorola’s vegan leather back, which I genuinely like at this price point. It adds grip, avoids fingerprints, and makes both phones feel more premium than their plastic-heavy rivals.









The eco-leather material Motorola is known for is present on both phones, making them less slippery and less prone to fingerprints. They feel identical in hand, which is expected given that it is essentially the same body.





Since they are budget phones , it's not surprising that neither the Moto G Play (2026) nor the Moto G (2026) is well protected against the elements or damage. Both have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 at the front, which is decent when it comes to scratch resistance but not very effective against drops, so a protector is rather necessary regardless of which one you go for.





There's also no IP certification for water and dust resistance. Motorola has only stated their designs are "water-repellent," which means they can handle being in the rain but probably won't survive if dropped into water.









The Moto G Play (2026) comes in a single color option, Pantone Tapestry, which is a blue that leans towards green. The Moto G (2026), on the other hand, comes in two colors: Pantone Slipstream (greyish blue) and Pantone Cattleya Orchid (vibrant pink).







Size-wise, they’re nearly identical. Both use large 6.7-inch displays, both are fairly chunky, and neither is what I’d call compact. Buttons are easy to reach and intuitively positioned on both. I continue to prefer side-mounted fingerprint scanners—like the ones on these two Motorolas—over in-display ones. I find them fast, reliable, and more ergonomic. Size-wise, they’re nearly identical. Both use large 6.7-inch displays, both are fairly chunky, and neither is what I’d call compact. Buttons are easy to reach and intuitively positioned on both. I continue to prefer side-mounted fingerprint scanners—like the ones on these two Motorolas—over in-display ones. I find them fast, reliable, and more ergonomic.







Both phones use a 720p IPS LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and have similar brightness. In our lab tests, we measured the brightness to be effectively identical between the two, topping out at just over 1,050 nits at 100% APL and struggling in bright outdoor conditions.



If there is one thing that would stop me from recommending either of these budget phones to someone, it is their displays. The low brightness is definitely a downside, but the true deal breaker for me is the 720p resolution; it's just too low quality to enjoy video content.



That said, the resolution is enough to comfortably read text, so it isn't a problem if you intend to mainly read news and browse social media.



Display Measurements:





Both phones use a 720p IPS LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and have similar brightness. In our lab tests, we measured the brightness to be effectively identical between the two, topping out at just over 1,050 nits at 100% APL and struggling in bright outdoor conditions.If there is one thing that would stop me from recommending either of theseto someone, it is their displays. The low brightness is definitely a downside, but the true deal breaker for me is the 720p resolution; it's just too low quality to enjoy video content.That said, the resolution is enough to comfortably read text, so it isn't a problem if you intend to mainly read news and browse social media.

Both have poor screen brightness at 20% average picture level (APL), which, put simply, means that you might be squinting your eyes when using them under direct sunlight. They are also not great for use in dark environments, as they can't get dim enough to be easy on the eyes.





Performance and Software

Same chip, same struggles









Both the Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with 4 GB of RAM. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that both are equally weak in terms of performance. We experienced hiccups and lag even when opening the camera app or navigating the UI.



Basic tasks like messaging, browsing, social media, and video playback are still fine, but anything heavier starts to expose the limitations of this chip quickly. Both the Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with 4 GB of RAM. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that both are equally weak in terms of performance. We experienced hiccups and lag even when opening the camera app or navigating the UI.Basic tasks like messaging, browsing, social media, and video playback are still fine, but anything heavier starts to expose the limitations of this chip quickly.





GPU performance is arguably the weaker part about the Dimensity 6300's performance. I was able to run some lighter games, but both phones had trouble with titles like League of Legends: Wild Rift, where even turning down the settings didn't give me a smooth experience.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Moto G Play(2026) 797 Motorola Moto G(2026) 793 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Moto G Play(2026) 2095 Motorola Moto G(2026) 2085 View all







The Moto G Play (2026) holds a tiny lead in both Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, but the gap is so small that it is insignificant. From a performance standpoint, neither phone has a meaningful advantage over the other.



GPU Performance:

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Moto G Play(2026) 384 Motorola Moto G(2026) 384 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Moto G Play(2026) 381 Motorola Moto G(2026) 380 View all





Both phones also land in virtually the same place when it comes to graphics performance. The Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) achieved identical scores in the 3DMark Extreme High test and are separated by just a single point in the Extreme Low run. In other words, there is no practical difference between them for gaming.





The Moto G comes with 128 GB of onboard storage, which isn't much, but it is still better than the 64 GB on the Moto G Play. Thankfully, both have a dedicated microSD slot that allows expandable storage via a microSD card.



Camera Two bad systems, one slightly less bad







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As you probably expect, though, video quality is rather poor on both. Neither phone offers stabilization or good enough image quality I’d trust for anything beyond casual clips.



PhoneArena Camera Score:

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Moto G Play (2026) 94 101 60 N/A 23 17 Motorola Moto G (2026) 98 113 69 2 24 19 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Moto G Play (2026) 94 87 55 N/A 21 11 Motorola Moto G (2026) 98 83 53 N/A 20 10 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page



According to our PhoneArena Camera Scores, the Moto G (2026) scores 98 overall, while the Moto G Play (2026) comes in lower at 94. That gap is small, but it reflects real differences. The Moto G (2026) scored higher in photo quality, with better main camera performance and marginally better selfie results thanks to its new 32 MP front camera.



Main Camera

< Moto G Play (2026) Moto G (2026) > The Moto G (2026) uses a 50 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP macro, while the Moto G Play relies on a single 32 MP main camera. Neither setup is impressive, but the Moto G’s main camera produces slightly better detail and more consistent results provided that you have sufficient light.That said, both phones struggle with dynamic range, oversharpening, and skin tone accuracy. One thing I give them praise for is the color accuracy outside of skin tones—both tend to show true-to-life colors, albeit slightly saturated.As you probably expect, though, video quality is rather poor on both. Neither phone offers stabilization or good enough image quality I’d trust for anything beyond casual clips.According to our PhoneArena Camera Scores, the Moto G (2026) scores 98 overall, while the Moto G Play (2026) comes in lower at 94. That gap is small, but it reflects real differences. The Moto G (2026) scored higher in photo quality, with better main camera performance and marginally better selfie results thanks to its new 32 MP front camera.

Besides a slight difference in the white balance—the Moto G Play producing more blue hues whereas the Moto G leans towards purple—there isn't much of a difference between the two.

Selfies

< Moto G Play (2026) Moto G (2026) >



The Moto G has produced a sharper selfie, which is expected considering its front camera has a higher resolution. I prefer the skin tones on the Moto G Play, though, as they seem more color accurate to me.



More Camera Samples





Video Quality



The Moto G has produced a sharper selfie, which is expected considering its front camera has a higher resolution. I prefer the skin tones on the Moto G Play, though, as they seem more color accurate to me. Again, I prefer the colors from the Moto G Play, but I also don't like the jitters the G Play has when there is movement. Both are inadequate when it comes to video recording, though, so you have to accept significant downsides on this front either way.

Battery Life and Charging A clear win for the Moto G Play







Despite both phones having a 5,200 mAh battery, the Moto G Play delivered a much stronger result in our battery tests, with an estimated battery life of 9 hours and 27 minutes, compared to the (still great) 7 hours and 52 minutes on the Moto G (2026). Despite both phones having a 5,200 mAh battery, the Moto G Play delivered a much stronger result in our battery tests, with an estimated battery life of 9 hours and 27 minutes, compared to the (still great) 7 hours and 52 minutes on the Moto G (2026).





I also noticed this difference while using the two phones back to back. The Moto G Play drained incredibly slowly, even when I was trying to game on it or when I tried to enjoy some YouTube content.



PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Moto G Play (2026) 5200 mAh 9h 27min 24h 57min 12h 57min 10h 16min Motorola Moto G (2026) 5200 mAh 7h 52min 20h 19min 10h 26min 10h 4min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Moto G Play (2026) 5200 mAh 1h 54min N/A 29% N/A Motorola Moto G (2026) 5200 mAh 1h 11min N/A 50% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Charging is also much better on the Moto G (2026). Thanks to its 30W charging, it was able to reach 50% in 30 minutes, while the Moto G Play only charged to 29% with its 18W. The difference is even greater for the full charge, with the Moto G taking only 1 hour and 11 minutes vs almost 2 hours on the Moto G Play.





Neither has wireless charging, but that's normal at this price point.





Audio Quality and Haptics









Both phones feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Volume is acceptable, and clarity is fine for podcasts and videos, but neither is suitable for music without headphones.



Haptics are weak on both. Vibrations feel mushy and imprecise, and on the Moto G (2026) especially, I found myself wanting to turn them off immediately. The Moto G Play isn’t great either, but it’s slightly less annoying on this front. Audio and haptics are nearly identical between the two.Both phones feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Volume is acceptable, and clarity is fine for podcasts and videos, but neither is suitable for music without headphones.Haptics are weak on both. Vibrations feel mushy and imprecise, and on the Moto G (2026) especially, I found myself wanting to turn them off immediately. The Moto G Play isn’t great either, but it’s slightly less annoying on this front.





Specs Comparison













Which one should you buy?







After reviewing and testing both phones, I'd say the Moto G Play (2026) is the better phone for most people. Mainly it is because of its significantly better battery life. If you’re buying a phone for an elderly user, a child, or as a backup device, the Moto G Play makes more sense.



The Moto G (2026) comes with only one major benefit, and that's the charging speed. That said, I wouldn't say that trumps longer battery life, especially considering the hours the Moto G Play can last.



However, the truth is that neither phone is particularly compelling. For about $80 more, phones like the



If you’re set on one of these two, I’d choose the Moto G Play (2026). But if you can stretch your budget even a little, there are far better options out there. After reviewing and testing both phones, I'd say the Moto G Play (2026) is the better phone for most people. Mainly it is because of its significantly better battery life. If you’re buying a phone for an elderly user, a child, or as a backup device, the Moto G Play makes more sense.The Moto G (2026) comes with only one major benefit, and that's the charging speed. That said, I wouldn't say that trumps longer battery life, especially considering the hours the Moto G Play can last.However, the truth is that neither phone is particularly compelling. For about $80 more, phones like the CMF Phone 2 Pro offer dramatically better performance, displays, and cameras, while Samsung’s Galaxy A16 delivers sharper resolution and much longer software support.If you’re set on one of these two, I’d choose the Moto G Play (2026). But if you can stretch your budget even a little, there are far better options out there.



