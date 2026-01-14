Build your custom plan with Tello!

Motorola Moto G Play (2026) vs Moto G (2026): All the differences

Choosing between these two means making great compromises.

0comments
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola
Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) backs held in hand

The Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) sit very close to each other in Motorola’s budget lineup, both priced around the $200 mark with only $20 separating them. Both are also built around the same Dimensity 6300 chip.

The two look nearly identical if you don't account for the different colors they come in. In fact, it seems Motorola has used the same body for both models. However, after reviewing and testing them, I’ve found that one makes a lot more sense than the other.

If you’re choosing between them today, and you wonder which one is the better choice for a daily driver, this comparison should clear things up.


Motorola Moto G Play (2026) vs Moto G (2026) differences explained:

Moto G Play (2026)Moto G (2026)
Design
Eco leather back, plastic frameEco leather back, plastic frame
8.5 mm thickSame 8.5 mm thickness
202 gramsSame weight
No IP rating, water-repellent coating onlyNo IP rating, water-repellent coating only
Display
6.7-inch IPS LCD6.7-inch IPS LCD
Low resolution: 720 × 1604 (HD+)Same: 720 × 1604 (HD+)
Smooth 120 Hz display refresh rateSame 120 Hz display refresh rate
Poor display visibility in bright conditionsEqually bad
Performance
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm) chipMediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm) chip
4 GB LPDDR4X RAM4 GB LPDDR4X RAM
64 GB UFS 2.2 storage128 GB UFS 2.2 storage
microSD card slot (expandable storage)microSD card slot (expandable storage)
Cameras
One cameraTwo cameras
32 MP wide50 MP wide
No secondary camera2 MP macro (mostly unusable)
8 MP front camera32 MP front camera
Battery
5,200 mAh5,200 mAh
9h 27min of estimated battery life7h 52min of estimated battery life
Wired charging: 30% in ~30 min
(18W)		Wired charging: 50% in 30 min
(30W adapter)
No wireless chargingNo wireless charging
Price
$180 (4 GB / 64 GB)$200 (4 GB / 128 GB)

4.7
Motorola Moto G Play (2026)
4.6
Motorola Moto G (2026)
9.4
3.6
2.6
4.8
2.5
5.1
2
4
0
7
5
4
Battery Life
Photo Quality
Video Quality
Charging
Performance Heavy
Performance Light
Display Quality
Design
Wireless Charging
Biometrics
Audio
Software
7.9
4.5
2.4
6.7
2.5
5.1
2
3
0
7
5
4
How do we rate?
/
All our scores

Table of Contents:

Also read:

Design and Display Quality

Almost identical


At first glance, the Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) feel very similar in hand. Both use Motorola’s vegan leather back, which I genuinely like at this price point. It adds grip, avoids fingerprints, and makes both phones feel more premium than their plastic-heavy rivals.

Moto G Play (2026)Moto G (2026)
Thickness
8.5 mm		Thickness
8.5 mm
Dimensions
167.2 x 76.4 mm		Dimensions
167.2 x 76.4 mm
Weight
202 grams		Weight
202 grams

The eco-leather material Motorola is known for is present on both phones, making them less slippery and less prone to fingerprints. They feel identical in hand, which is expected given that it is essentially the same body.

Since they are budget phones, it's not surprising that neither the Moto G Play (2026) nor the Moto G (2026) is well protected against the elements or damage. Both have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 at the front, which is decent when it comes to scratch resistance but not very effective against drops, so a protector is rather necessary regardless of which one you go for.

There's also no IP certification for water and dust resistance. Motorola has only stated their designs are "water-repellent," which means they can handle being in the rain but probably won't survive if dropped into water.


The Moto G Play (2026) comes in a single color option, Pantone Tapestry, which is a blue that leans towards green. The Moto G (2026), on the other hand, comes in two colors: Pantone Slipstream (greyish blue) and Pantone Cattleya Orchid (vibrant pink).



Size-wise, they’re nearly identical. Both use large 6.7-inch displays, both are fairly chunky, and neither is what I’d call compact. Buttons are easy to reach and intuitively positioned on both. I continue to prefer side-mounted fingerprint scanners—like the ones on these two Motorolas—over in-display ones. I find them fast, reliable, and more ergonomic.



Both phones use a 720p IPS LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and have similar brightness. In our lab tests, we measured the brightness to be effectively identical between the two, topping out at just over 1,050 nits at 100% APL and struggling in bright outdoor conditions. 

If there is one thing that would stop me from recommending either of these budget phones to someone, it is their displays. The low brightness is definitely a downside, but the true deal breaker for me is the 720p resolution; it's just too low quality to enjoy video content.

That said, the resolution is enough to comfortably read text, so it isn't a problem if you intend to mainly read news and browse social media.

Display Measurements:




Both have poor screen brightness at 20% average picture level (APL), which, put simply, means that you might be squinting your eyes when using them under direct sunlight. They are also not great for use in dark environments, as they can't get dim enough to be easy on the eyes.

Performance and Software

Same chip, same struggles



Both the Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with 4 GB of RAM. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that both are equally weak in terms of performance. We experienced hiccups and lag even when opening the camera app or navigating the UI.

Basic tasks like messaging, browsing, social media, and video playback are still fine, but anything heavier starts to expose the limitations of this chip quickly.

Moto G Play (2026)Moto G (2026)
Chip
Mediatek Dimensity 6300		Chip
Mediatek Dimensity 6300
Process
6nm		Process
6nm
RAM, Storage
4/64GB

LPDDR4X RAM
UFS 2.2 storage		RAM, Storage
4/128GB

LPDDR4X RAM
UFS 2.2 storage

GPU performance is arguably the weaker part about the Dimensity 6300's performance. I was able to run some lighter games, but both phones had trouble with titles like League of Legends: Wild Rift, where even turning down the settings didn't give me a smooth experience.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Motorola Moto G Play(2026)797
Motorola Moto G(2026)793
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Moto G Play(2026)2095
Motorola Moto G(2026)2085
View all


The Moto G Play (2026) holds a tiny lead in both Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, but the gap is so small that it is insignificant. From a performance standpoint, neither phone has a meaningful advantage over the other.

GPU Performance:


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Moto G Play(2026)384
Motorola Moto G(2026)384
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Moto G Play(2026)381
Motorola Moto G(2026)380
View all

Both phones also land in virtually the same place when it comes to graphics performance. The Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) achieved identical scores in the 3DMark Extreme High test and are separated by just a single point in the Extreme Low run. In other words, there is no practical difference between them for gaming.

The Moto G comes with 128 GB of onboard storage, which isn't much, but it is still better than the 64 GB on the Moto G Play. Thankfully, both have a dedicated microSD slot that allows expandable storage via a microSD card.

Camera

Two bad systems, one slightly less bad


The Moto G (2026) uses a 50 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP macro, while the Moto G Play relies on a single 32 MP main camera. Neither setup is impressive, but the Moto G’s main camera produces slightly better detail and more consistent results provided that you have sufficient light.

Recommended For You
That said, both phones struggle with dynamic range, oversharpening, and skin tone accuracy. One thing I give them praise for is the color accuracy outside of skin tones—both tend to show true-to-life colors, albeit slightly saturated.

As you probably expect, though, video quality is rather poor on both. Neither phone offers stabilization or good enough image quality I’d trust for anything beyond casual clips.

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Moto G Play (2026) 94 101 60 N/A 23 17
Motorola Moto G (2026) 98 113 69 2 24 19
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Moto G Play (2026) 94 87 55 N/A 21 11
Motorola Moto G (2026) 98 83 53 N/A 20 10
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


According to our PhoneArena Camera Scores, the Moto G (2026) scores 98 overall, while the Moto G Play (2026) comes in lower at 94. That gap is small, but it reflects real differences. The Moto G (2026) scored higher in photo quality, with better main camera performance and marginally better selfie results thanks to its new 32 MP front camera.

Main Camera



Besides a slight difference in the white balance—the Moto G Play producing more blue hues whereas the Moto G leans towards purple—there isn't much of a difference between the two.

Selfies




The Moto G has produced a sharper selfie, which is expected considering its front camera has a higher resolution. I prefer the skin tones on the Moto G Play, though, as they seem more color accurate to me.

More Camera Samples




Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

Again, I prefer the colors from the Moto G Play, but I also don't like the jitters the G Play has when there is movement. Both are inadequate when it comes to video recording, though, so you have to accept significant downsides on this front either way.

Battery Life and Charging

A clear win for the Moto G Play



Despite both phones having a 5,200 mAh battery, the Moto G Play delivered a much stronger result in our battery tests, with an estimated battery life of 9 hours and 27 minutes, compared to the (still great) 7 hours and 52 minutes on the Moto G (2026).

I also noticed this difference while using the two phones back to back. The Moto G Play drained incredibly slowly, even when I was trying to game on it or when I tried to enjoy some  YouTube content.

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Moto G Play (2026)
5200 mAh
 9h 27min 24h 57min 12h 57min 10h 16min
Motorola Moto G (2026)
5200 mAh
 7h 52min 20h 19min 10h 26min 10h 4min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Moto G Play (2026)
5200 mAh
 1h 54min N/A 29% N/A
Motorola Moto G (2026)
5200 mAh
 1h 11min N/A 50% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Charging is also much better on the Moto G (2026). Thanks to its 30W charging, it was able to reach 50% in 30 minutes, while the Moto G Play only charged to 29% with its 18W. The difference is even greater for the full charge, with the Moto G taking only 1 hour and 11 minutes vs almost 2 hours on the Moto G Play.

Neither has wireless charging, but that's normal at this price point.

Audio Quality and Haptics


Audio and haptics are nearly identical between the two.

Both phones feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Volume is acceptable, and clarity is fine for podcasts and videos, but neither is suitable for music without headphones.

Haptics are weak on both. Vibrations feel mushy and imprecise, and on the Moto G (2026) especially, I found myself wanting to turn them off immediately. The Moto G Play isn’t great either, but it’s slightly less annoying on this front.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the Moto G Play (2026) vs Moto G (2026) specs:

Moto G Play (2026)Moto G (2026)
Size and Weight
167.2 x 76.4 x 8.5 mm
202 g		Size and Weight
167.2 x 76.4 x 8.5 mm
202 g
Display
6.7-inch
IPS LCD
120Hz		Display
6.7-inch
IPS LCD
120Hz
Processor
Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)		Processor
Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)
Versions
4/64GB for $180		Versions
4/128GB for $200
Cameras
32MP main, f/2.2
---

8MP front 		Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
2MP macro

32MP front
Battery
5,200 mAh		Battery
5,200 mAh
Charging
18W wired
Charging
30W wired

Which one should you buy?



After reviewing and testing both phones, I'd say the Moto G Play (2026) is the better phone for most people. Mainly it is because of its significantly better battery life. If you’re buying a phone for an elderly user, a child, or as a backup device, the Moto G Play makes more sense.

The Moto G (2026) comes with only one major benefit, and that's the charging speed. That said, I wouldn't say that trumps longer battery life, especially considering the hours the Moto G Play can last.

However, the truth is that neither phone is particularly compelling. For about $80 more, phones like the CMF Phone 2 Pro offer dramatically better performance, displays, and cameras, while Samsung’s Galaxy A16 delivers sharper resolution and much longer software support.

If you’re set on one of these two, I’d choose the Moto G Play (2026). But if you can stretch your budget even a little, there are far better options out there.

Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4167 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Related Content
Moto G Play (2026) vs Moto G Power (2026): All the differences
Moto G Play (2026) vs Moto G Power (2026): All the differences
Motorola Moto G (2026) Review: Is this really all the Moto G has to offer in 2026?
Motorola Moto G (2026) Review: Is this really all the Moto G has to offer in 2026?
Motorola Moto G Play (2026) Review: The best $180 phone you can buy this year
Motorola Moto G Play (2026) Review: The best $180 phone you can buy this year
Latest News
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon