You need to have this Pixel safety feature toggled on to protect yourself from getting wiped out

Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
The Pixel 9 is held up on a desk with the rear panel and camera bar facing the camera.
Did you know that this month is National Safety Month in the U.S.? I was so excited hearing this that I celebrated by jumping up and down and in the process I twisted my ankle and then fell down a flight of stairs breaking several bones. No, that really didn't happen, but if it did, I would hope to have my rejuvenated Pixel 6 Pro beside me. That's because Pixel handsets have certain safety features that help keep users safe (which is what safety features are for, of course).

The first feature is one that is only available on Pixel 9 series devices. Let's say you and your Pixel 9 are driving in an area where there is no cellular coverage but you need help with your car. Instead of walking miles to civilization, you can use Satellite SOS which will allow you to "text emergency services, request roadside assistance, message friends and family, and share your location."

Pixel phones and Pixel watches (paired with a Pixel 9 handset) offer Scam Detection. This is an exciting and protective feature because it scans in real time the pattern of a call that you are on or a text message that you are in the middle of. With help from AI, patterns of the call or text are analyzed and if they seem suspicious, the user is alerted. To activate Scam detection, open the Phone by Google app and tap the three-dot icon in the upper right corner. Tap on Settings and look for Scam Detection. Tap on it and toggle the feature on.

This feature is available for Pixel 9 users in the U.S. and those with a Pixel 6 and later (including the Pixel 8 line) with the Phone by Google beta installed. You can check to see if you're on the beta by going to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps. Scroll down to Phone and go to the bottom of the page. You should see the version number followed by "publicbeta" written just like that at the end.

Scam Detection is a great feature that scans calls and texts for patterns used by scammers. | Image credit-PhoneArena - You need to have this Pixel safety feature toggled on to protect yourself from getting wiped out
Scam Detection is a great feature that scans calls and texts for patterns used by scammers. | Image credit-PhoneArena

On Pixel 3 watches, the FDA approved Loss of Pulse Detection feature will prompt a call to emergency services and if you  are unresponsive, it will go ahead and make the call. If you find yourself involved in a severe accident while driving a car or riding in one as a passenger, Pixel phones and watches will help you connect with emergency services. You will get a few seconds to respond to a prompt and should you be unresponsive, the feature will call emergency services and pass along your location.

In the course of a day, you might come face-to-face with a weather emergency, or an emergency that threatens the safety of the public (the latter seems to occur more often than we'd like). Along with AMBER alerts, you can be notified of these activities by enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts on your Pixel device.

While these features come to light during National Security Month, they are available on compatible Pixel devices throughout the entire year.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
