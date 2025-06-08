Save $300 on the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold with this unmissable limited-time deal

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The phone is one of the best on the market, delivering fast performance while boasting a gorgeous display and impressive cameras.

A person holding a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
A new limited-time deal on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has made it simply too good to pass up.

Right now, Amazon is offering a sweet $300 discount on the 256GB version of this handsome fella, allowing you to grab one of the best foldable phones money can buy for just under $1,500. Just be sure to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as possible, as it appears that the deal has been up for grabs for a few days now, and you never know when it could expire.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: Save $300!

$300 off (17%)
The 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now $300 off on Amazon, making it an absolute bargain for all the value it offers. With top-tier performance and a stunning 8-inch inner display, this foldable powerhouse is a top-choice for Pixel users who want to start living the foldable lifestyle. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As for the phone itself, well, it may be far from budget-friendly, but it's worth every penny. Equipped with Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, it offers speedy performance and can handle every task—even demanding on-device AI assignments—with ease.

Moving along to the camera department—well, it's a Pixel phone, so of course, it's ahead of the competition in this regard. Boasting a capable 48 MP main snapper, it takes beautiful pictures with vibrant, lifelike colors. However, it might struggle a bit in high-contrast or low-light conditions. But given that it's a foldable phone and cameras aren't their strongest suit, it's a fair trade-off.

On the flip side, its stunning 8-inch inner OLED display boasts a crisp 2152 x 2076 resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, delivering gorgeous visuals. So, whether you're watching videos or playing your favorite mobile game, you're in for a treat.

All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a top choice if you're in Google's ecosystem and want to start living the foldable lifestyle. Furthermore, every opportunity to save on it should be welcomed, as it's definitely not among the best budget phones you can buy. But its high-end processor and gorgeous display rank it right among the best smartphones in 2025. So, act fast and save while the offer lasts!
