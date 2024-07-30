Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera: All expected changes

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be Google's successor to its original Pixel Fold from last year, and among its multiple changes many of them seem to be related to its camera system. Notice that we call them "changes" though, as some of them don't exactly sound and look like upgrades compared to last year's model.





From different image sensors for each camera, to a new look for the camera island and a switch to an under-display selfie camera for the main (foldable) display, there's lots to unravel here.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold series camera upgrades

All new camera sensors





One report that stated there will be significant camera changes with the Pixel 9 series revealed that Google might be planning to put new image sensors for all three cameras at the back, as well as the cover selfie camera.









As you can see, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (to the right) is shown to have a 64MP Sony IMX787 powering the main camera, a 12MP Samsung 3LU for the ultrawide, and a 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 sensor for what we presume to still be a 5X optical zoom telephoto camera. The selfie camera embedded in the cover display is also new, with a 10MP Samsung 3K1 image sensor.





You might notice that some of these Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera specs are downgrades more than upgrades. That might be because of space constraints, as the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is somewhat thinner than the 2023 Pixel Fold .





What did Google do to the Pixel camera bar?