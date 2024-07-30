Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera: All expected changes
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be Google's successor to its original Pixel Fold from last year, and among its multiple changes many of them seem to be related to its camera system. Notice that we call them "changes" though, as some of them don't exactly sound and look like upgrades compared to last year's model.
From different image sensors for each camera, to a new look for the camera island and a switch to an under-display selfie camera for the main (foldable) display, there's lots to unravel here.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold series camera upgrades
All new camera sensors
One report that stated there will be significant camera changes with the Pixel 9 series revealed that Google might be planning to put new image sensors for all three cameras at the back, as well as the cover selfie camera.
All Pixel 9 series alleged camera specs, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
As you can see, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (to the right) is shown to have a 64MP Sony IMX787 powering the main camera, a 12MP Samsung 3LU for the ultrawide, and a 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 sensor for what we presume to still be a 5X optical zoom telephoto camera. The selfie camera embedded in the cover display is also new, with a 10MP Samsung 3K1 image sensor.
You might notice that some of these Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera specs are downgrades more than upgrades. That might be because of space constraints, as the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is somewhat thinner than the 2023 Pixel Fold.
What did Google do to the Pixel camera bar?
One of the latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaked renders showcasing the phone in its lighter color.
This is not really an upgrade, but it is the first thing that visually strikes you when you take a look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's design. Gone is the iconic camera bar, which was turned into a floating camera island with the Pixel Fold from 2023.
Instead, the Google has changed the design to take up the shape of a speech bubble, with a 2x2 grid for the three cameras, what's presumed to be sensors (maybe the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor), and extra space for the flash and microphone.
New inner-display selfie camera with a different position
The inner display selfie camera is shown to have moved to the top right corner with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is also presumably with different image sensor and not the 8MP we know from the predecessor. It will presumably be the same 10MP sensor used for the cover display selfie camera.
What's more, this new inner selfie camera is said to be under the display, so it should be somewhat if not completely invisible for most of the time.
How many cameras will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have?
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will most probably have five cameras in total. Three of those cameras will be the main (wide), the ultrawide, and a 5X telephoto at the back; one will be the selfie camera that's embedded in the cover display, and the other will be the selfie camera under the foldable (inner) display.
How many megapixels will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold cameras have?
Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera megapixels:
- Main (wide)—64 MP
- Ultrawide—12 MP
- Telephoto—10.5 MP
- Cover display selfie—10 MP
- Inner display selfie—10 MP
Pixel 9 Pro Fold expected camera specs
Alleged camera specs for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Here's an overview of the expected camera specs for the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold:
- Main—48 MP Sony IMX787 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS)
- Ultrawide—12 MP Samsung 3LU sensor with a 1/3.2" size
- Telephoto—10.5 MP Samsung 3J1 sensor with a 1/3" size and OIS
- Cover selfie—10 MP Samsung 3K1 sensor with a 1/3.94" sensor size
- Inner selfie—10 MP Samsung 3K1 sensor with a 1/3.94" sensor size
