Pixel 9 Pro Fold battery and charging: Expected changes





Foldables are not exactly known for their amazing battery life, as they can be much more power hungry depending on how you use them. That's why it is a very important aspect, and one that we are looking forward to learn more about regarding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold expected battery upgrades

An NCC certification (NCC regulatory agency is the Taiwanese version of the FCC) revealed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will actually be a downgrade from its predecessor, at least as far as battery capacity goes.

The certification shows a 4,560 mAh battery, which is smaller than the 4,821 mAh one inside the OG Pixel Fold . In percentages, that amounts to about a 5% difference in favor of the older model.

The battery capacity of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is split between two batteries, one with 1,183 mAh and another with 3,377 mAh working together, as on most foldables.

Here are images of each Pixel 9 series battery from the aforementioned NCC report:



Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We expect the new Tensor G4 to come with better power efficiency compared to the Tensor G3 from last generation, extending the battery life, which might counteract the smaller battery inside theFold.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold expected charging upgrades

The same NCC database that revealed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's battery capacity also tells us that it will be capable of 32.76W wired charging. That is an average number, so we can't trust it completely, but it appears there won't be a change in the wired charging speed.

We could, however, possibly see faster wireless charging. Maybe the same 23W wireless charging that the other Pixel Pro models are known to have.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold charging speeds : 30W wired

15-20W wireless

5W reverse-wireless





Will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have reverse wireless charging?





Unlikely. The original Pixel Fold did not come with reverse wireless charging, and we don't have any reason to believe the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have it either.





What charger will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold use?





Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be best charged with a 30W charger if ThePro Fold will be best charged with a 30W charger if Google increases the charging speeds to match those of the rest of the Pixel Pro models. The safest choice would be Google's own 30W USB-C charger that you can buy from the Google Store.





The cable you will get with the Pixel 9 will most surely be USB-C to USB-C, although you would still be able to charge the phone via a USB-A to USB-C cable too.





How fast will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold charge?



