Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: The feud of the tongue-twisters

Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which directly establishes it as a part of the Pixel 9 series. However, this could generate market confusion, as most people would be expecting a Pixel Fold 2 . However, this foldable won't carry the Google Pixel Fold 2 name, no; instead, Google is reportedly calling that phone theFold, which directly establishes it as a part of theseries. However, this could generate market confusion, as most people would be expecting a





Regardless of the name, the new foldable will inevitably be the most intriguing new phone in Google's roster, but to some traditionalists, it could contest the top spot with the another upcoming Pixel, the Pixel 9 Pro XL . That one is also coming next month, and it's also pairing Google's top-end software with some pretty decent hardware, reportedly.





Design and Display Quality

Google's new design language





The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is scoring a pretty drastic redesign. Yes, this one is still going to be a foldable phone like the first-gen Google Pixel Fold , but it will look quite different.





Pixel Fold , which was more rectangular when unfolded and wide when folded, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be more squarish in comparison, with a slightly taller cover screen that will still be wider than the one on the Pixel Fold a phone that's pretty friendly towards one-handed usage, a peculiar characteristic for a foldable phone . Unlike the previous, which was more rectangular when unfolded and wide when folded, the newFold will be more squarish in comparison, with a slightly taller cover screen that will still be wider than the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , for example. This made the originala phone that's pretty friendly towards one-handed usage, a peculiar characteristic for a





Another important change is the camera island at the rear. Gone is the camera strip at the rear that spanned side-to-side, Google is treating us to a massive rectangular bar at the rear. This change definitely distances the new foldable from the Pixel Fold , but is mostly in line with the general design cues for the rest of the Pixel 9 series.





The Pixel 9 Pro XL , on the other hand, will remain a traditional candybar phone with a matte rear back panel and glossy flat side frame, which inherits the general design language of older Pixel flagships. The 3D Visor of older Pixels is also gone here, substituted for a slightly different camera island at the rear.





Pixel 9 Pro XL to boast a 6.73-inch OLED screen with dynamic refresh rate. Last year's Pixel 9 Pro XL to reiterate that. In terms of what displays each of these two phones would feature, we anticipate theto boast a 6.73-inch OLED screen with dynamic refresh rate. Last year's Pixel 8 Pro featured very high peak brightness, so it's logical to expect theto reiterate that.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will come with two screens, an 8-inch internal and 6.3-inch cover screen. The screens will be OLED ones and will feature dynamic refresh rates.





foldable phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be in the same category as the former, not the latter. We also hope that Google does away with the excessive display crease of its predecessor. Somelike the OnePlus Open are already boasting virtually non-existent display creases, but the more common ones like the Galaxy Fold are still boasting display creases. Let's hope thewill be in the same category as the former, not the latter.





Performance and Software

Tensor G4, reporting for duty





Both the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will come with Google's Tensor G4 chipset. Built on a 4nm manufacturing node, the Tensor G4 is Google's AI-centric chipset that will power the whole Pixel 9 series. What separates the Tensor line of chips from most other mobile chips like Qualcomm's Snapdragon, Apple's Bionic, and Samsung's Exynos is that Google's chips are not focusing on raw performance, but are tightly specialized in AI and machine-learning processing.





With AI becoming such an important part of modern phones, we expect both the Pixel Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro XL to feature lots of RAM. On-device AI models have some pretty steep hardware requirements, so up to 16GB of RAM could be available on either phone.





Speaking of AI, here are some of the AI features that could come with the Pixel 9 series:





Circle to Search 2.0: this handy tool lets you circle, highlight, or scribble on text, images, or videos to find out more about them.

AI-generated overviews for search: summaries crafted by Google's AI, giving you a quick snapshot of your search results right on the results page, so you don't have to click through a number of links.

Imagen 3 and Veo: Imagen 3 turns text into images, while Veo makes high-quality videos from your descriptions. These tasks are pretty heavy-duty, which is why the Pixel 9 Pro XL needs that 16GB of RAM.

needs that 16GB of RAM. Smart photo searches: In Google Photos, you can ask the AI to find specific pics, like “show me photos from last summer where I'm building a sandcastle on the beach,” and it'll dig them up for you.

When it comes to

Camera The Pixel camera experience

We suppose the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could come with the same triple-camera setup as its predecessor. However, some leaked renders hint at a possible fourth camera on the back of the foldable; we have an inkling it could be a ToF sensor, so not a real camera per se. As a refresher, last year's Pixel Fold came with a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide, a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, and two selfie cameras, a 9.5MP external and an 8MP internal one.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, will come along with mostly the same camera setup as the preceding Pixel 8 Pro. We will be getting a 50MP main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP 5X telephoto. Still, in a typical Google fashion, we expect AI-powered software enhancements to make the brunt of new camera features.

The company has shown time and time again that it can squeeze out way more "image quality" out of the same hardware setup.

Battery Life and Charging Potentially great

It appears that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could come with a dual-cell 4,560mAh battery, noticeably smaller than the 4,821mAh battery inside the original Pixel Fold . This probably means the Pixel 9 Pro Fold wouldn't have a drastically better battery life than the first Pixel Fold . However, that phone came with the Tensor G2 chipset, so the jump to the Tensor G4 could even things out with improved efficiency and mostly equal battery endurance.

So far, it's expected that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will feature a 5,050mAh battery, just as big as the one on the Pixel 8 Pro . Paired with the Tensor G4, which should be quite efficient if previous Tensor chips are of any indication, the battery should deliver a fairly decent battery life. The Pixel 8 Pro scored above-average battery life in our custom battery tests, so we expected the same from the Pixel 9 Pro XL as well.





Charging-wise, we expect 25W or 30W wired charging support on either phone. Wireless charging, likely topping up at around 20W, is also coming.





Specs Comparison





Here's how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro XL specs could compare:





Which one should you buy?





Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be Google's TheFold and thewill be Google's top phones for 2024.





From a hardware perspective, there could be many similarities and common hardware elements on both. However, the most serious common denominator could be the bevy of AI features on both phones that would make them important devices to consider.





There are some rumors about a possible price increase across the lineup, so don't hold your breath that the two phones will cost as much as their predecessors.





We will know more come August 13.



