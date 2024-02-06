Google Pixel Fold 2 rumored to have a later launch and go straight to Tensor G4

When the Google Pixel Fold came onto the scene in June last year, there were many expectations on what Google's first foldable would be like. Although it was mostly received in a positive light, most reviews were quick to point out that its late release during the chip cycle, and subsequent use of the older Tensor G2 chip, held the phone back when it came to performance and receiving some newer features the Pixel 8 series later got.





Well, it seems like Google may have been listening to these gripes. According to an Pixel 9 series later this year, suggesting that the Fold 2's release could be pushed back to October instead of June. Well, it seems like Google may have been listening to these gripes. According to an Android Authority source, Google is reportedly correcting course with the Pixel Fold 2 , which might not use the Tensor G3 chip but instead choose the new Tensor G4. This newer chip will likely be released with theseries later this year, suggesting that the Fold 2's release could be pushed back to October instead of June.





Additionally, according to this source, the RAM on the Pixel Fold 2 could be increased to 16GB, which would be the most that Google has ever put in a Pixel phone. This tracks when you consider the recent push for on-device (at least partially) A.I., which often requires more memory and processing power. It is also thought that the Fold 2 might have faster UFS 4.0 storage, which would be a big step up from the UFS 3.1 storage found in its predecessor and the Pixel 8 series.





Leaked Pixel 9 Pro render from January 2024 | Source: OnLeaks



