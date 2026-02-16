Have you ever seen an iPhone with a 12,000 mAh battery? You're not dreaming, here it is!
I'd strongly recommend not doing what you'll see in this video.
0comments
The iPhone 11 Pro gets a second life. | Image by PhoneArena
In recent times, the smartphone realm has been overtaken by the battery revolution – even mid-range phones nowadays can come with 10,000 mAh on board. That's two, even three (or four, If you're ascetic like that) days on a single charge.
But, as avid Apple fans know, iPhones often deliver competitive battery life despite smaller mAh ratings. That's because Apple tightly integrates hardware and software. The company designs its own chips and optimizes iOS to minimize background activity and power draw.
That's an eight-minute video by the "The Fix" channel on YouTube that shows in detail how a new 12,000 mAh battery cell is installed in the iPhone 11 Pro.
Safety first: please don't do this at home! Battery issues have caused more than one fire… and I'm not kidding about it. That being said, it's fascinating to see what some people do with a bit of imagination (and still hands).
At the start of the video (I hope this isn't an AI-generated clip, folks!), the iPhone 11 Pro is shown to have a degraded 3,046 mAh battery with 67% battery health. This means its current capacity is ~2,000 mAh. Not good.
So, the technician in the video patiently disassembles the iPhone by slowly heating its screen and detaching it from the body. Then, instead of putting a traditional 3,046 mAh battery, they slam a 12,000 mAh cell! The new battery is the same size and fits perfectly, which suggests that it's a silicon-carbon cell.
After putting it in and turning the phone on, the technician shows the iPhone 11 Pro now shows a ~10,000 mAh battery with 330% battery health.
Pretty amazing, right?
In recent times, the smartphone realm has been overtaken by the battery revolution – even mid-range phones nowadays can come with 10,000 mAh on board. That's two, even three (or four, If you're ascetic like that) days on a single charge.
Of course, it's Android phones that offer such juicy batteries. Apple has been notoriously stingy when it comes to mAh numbers. For example, the iPhone 14 – still a popular phone in 2026, albeit an older model – comes with a cell under 3,300 mAh.
But, as avid Apple fans know, iPhones often deliver competitive battery life despite smaller mAh ratings. That's because Apple tightly integrates hardware and software. The company designs its own chips and optimizes iOS to minimize background activity and power draw.
But what happens when you slam a 12,000 mAh battery in an iPhone 11 Pro?!
Crazy stuff!
Video by The Fix, a YouTube channel
That's an eight-minute video by the "The Fix" channel on YouTube that shows in detail how a new 12,000 mAh battery cell is installed in the iPhone 11 Pro.
Recommended For You
At the start of the video (I hope this isn't an AI-generated clip, folks!), the iPhone 11 Pro is shown to have a degraded 3,046 mAh battery with 67% battery health. This means its current capacity is ~2,000 mAh. Not good.
You need still hands. | Image by The Fix, a YouTube channel
So, the technician in the video patiently disassembles the iPhone by slowly heating its screen and detaching it from the body. Then, instead of putting a traditional 3,046 mAh battery, they slam a 12,000 mAh cell! The new battery is the same size and fits perfectly, which suggests that it's a silicon-carbon cell.
Crazy numbers. | Image by The Fix, a YouTube channel
After putting it in and turning the phone on, the technician shows the iPhone 11 Pro now shows a ~10,000 mAh battery with 330% battery health.
Pretty amazing, right?
What's the ideal iPhone battery?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: