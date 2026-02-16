The potential "king of foldables" Oppo Find N6 could miss a CPU core
This isn't unusual, as the Find N5 pulled off a similar stunt.
The Oppo Find N5 is among the best foldables you can currently get. | Image by PhoneArena
Everybody's nervous about Apple's first-ever foldable, the alleged iPhone Fold, but the foldable genre will have so much more to offer in 2026. Among the kings of book-style foldables will be the Oppo Find N6: a flagship that we've mentioned several times in recent times.
As its predecessor did (pictured above), the upcoming Oppo Find N6 will most likely come with the latest and greatest mobile chipset from Qualcomm. This time, it's expected that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be found under the hood. But… with a twist.
Next, the Find N6 might utilize the Adreno 840 GPU for video and graphics tasks. Of course, Oppo's Android 16-based ColorOS is expected on board.
As reported earlier, the Oppo Find N6 is rumored to be a large foldable, featuring an 8.12-inch LTPO OLED inner display with 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch outer screen. Both panels are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera hardware could be a key highlight. Leaks suggest 20 MP selfie cameras on both displays, along with a rear setup that may include a 200 MP sensor, two 50 MP cameras, and a 2 MP multispectral sensor. It remains unclear which lens will use the 200 MP sensor, though the ultra-wide snapper is likely to rely on a 50 MP unit. Earlier rumors mentioning Sony's LYT-808 sensor hint at a strong imaging focus.
A new chipset setup?
The Find N5 is so light, thin and sturdy! | Image by PhoneArena
A new report has it that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 might be slightly altered to feature seven cores instead of the traditional eight-core setup. Some Geekbench listing point at a possibility of the chip in the Find N6 having two prime cores (clocked at up to 4.61 GHZ) and a total of five performance cores (at 3.63 GHz). Per these particular Geekbench tests (16 GB of RAM), the Find N6 impresses with scores of 3,524 (single-core) and 9,090 (multi-core), respectively.
The same stunt was pulled off with the Find N5 last year and its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That shouldn't scare you, as the Find N5 is among the most powerful and capable foldables in the world currently.
What else is there?
Other expected features include wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dual-cell battery near 6,000 mAh. Satellite connectivity is also rumored. Color options may include Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange.
What excites you the most?
