Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The potential "king of foldables" Oppo Find N6 could miss a CPU core

This isn't unusual, as the Find N5 pulled off a similar stunt.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Processors Oppo
A man holding a phone.
The Oppo Find N5 is among the best foldables you can currently get. | Image by PhoneArena

Everybody's nervous about Apple's first-ever foldable, the alleged iPhone Fold, but the foldable genre will have so much more to offer in 2026. Among the kings of book-style foldables will be the Oppo Find N6: a flagship that we've mentioned several times in recent times.

A new chipset setup?




As its predecessor did (pictured above), the upcoming Oppo Find N6 will most likely come with the latest and greatest mobile chipset from Qualcomm. This time, it's expected that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be found under the hood. But… with a twist.

A new report has it that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 might be slightly altered to feature seven cores instead of the traditional eight-core setup. Some Geekbench listing point at a possibility of the chip in the Find N6 having two prime cores (clocked at up to 4.61 GHZ) and a total of five performance cores (at 3.63 GHz). Per these particular Geekbench tests (16 GB of RAM), the Find N6 impresses with scores of 3,524 (single-core) and 9,090 (multi-core), respectively.

Recommended For You

The same stunt was pulled off with the Find N5 last year and its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That shouldn't scare you, as the Find N5 is among the most powerful and capable foldables in the world currently.

Next, the Find N6 might utilize the Adreno 840 GPU for video and graphics tasks. Of course, Oppo's Android 16-based ColorOS is expected on board.

What else is there?


As reported earlier, the Oppo Find N6 is rumored to be a large foldable, featuring an 8.12-inch LTPO OLED inner display with 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch outer screen. Both panels are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera hardware could be a key highlight. Leaks suggest 20 MP selfie cameras on both displays, along with a rear setup that may include a 200 MP sensor, two 50 MP cameras, and a 2 MP multispectral sensor. It remains unclear which lens will use the 200 MP sensor, though the ultra-wide snapper is likely to rely on a 50 MP unit. Earlier rumors mentioning Sony's LYT-808 sensor hint at a strong imaging focus.

Other expected features include wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dual-cell battery near 6,000 mAh. Satellite connectivity is also rumored. Color options may include Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange.

What excites you the most?
2 Votes

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless