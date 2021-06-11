YouTube Music 'Replay Mix' playlist, similar to Spotify's 'On Repeat', is being rolled out to users
The Replay Mix includes your most listened to songs for the last few weeks
The new playlist appears as a part of the “Mixed for you” section of the app. It can be up to 100 songs long and gives you the endless autoplay option once you have reached the end. The cover art of the playlist has a record-inspired look in warm blue and orange colors.
This playlist resembles Spotify’s On Repeat playlist that was introduced back in 2019 and that also shows your most-listened-to songs.
YouTube Music’s Replay Mix should appear next to the “My Supermix” playlist, which is found in the “Mixed for you” tab on the home page of the app. Several users on Reddit have spotted this new playlist in their Music apps, meaning it is in the middle of a wide rollout to multiple countries.
