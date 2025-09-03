Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Your Beats could soon get a colorful upgrade – here's what Apple may announce next

Apple is reportedly preparing new color options for Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Solo Buds.

Information discovered by MacRumors indicates that Apple's Beats brand may soon come with new color options for several of its product lineups. Soon, reportedly, we're going to see new Beats colors, and it's possible that Apple may introduce those during the upcoming iPhone 17 event. 

First off, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are reportedly going to be released in two colors, dark slate and pink (that's what the colors are called internally by Apple). Previously, rumors hinted at unreleased Sand Gray and Soft Pink color options for the headset. It is possible that we're talking about the same colors here, and those could be known internally as Dark Slate and Pink.

Meanwhile, Apple is said to introduce the Beats Solo 4 in rose gold and champagne gold color options. In the meantime, the Beats Solo Buds are said to come in a new cream color. Reportedly, Apple calls this color option "icing" internally. 



Right now, the Beats Studio Pro can be purchased in Navy, Black, Sandstone, and Brown, and currently cost $350. On the other hand, we have Matte Black, Slate Blue, Cloud Pink, and a special edition JENNIE Ruby Red for the Beats Solo 4, while the Solo Buds are available in Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red. 

Do new color options make you more likely to buy Beats?

Vote View Result

Currently, there is no information on when these new Beats colors will become available for purchase. It's possible that Apple may introduce them, or at least mention them, during the upcoming iPhone 17 event, or we can see them shortly after. 

I personally love it when new colors are introduced to products, especially headphones. I think Apple could safely steal this strategy from Beats and introduce some interesting colors to its AirPods Pro and normal AirPods series. I would love more options to choose from, and I definitely think color on tech is fun. 


