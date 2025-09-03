Your Beats could soon get a colorful upgrade – here's what Apple may announce next

Meanwhile, Apple is said to introduce the Beats Solo 4 in rose gold and champagne gold color options. In the meantime, the Beats Solo Buds are said to come in a new cream color. Reportedly, Apple calls this color option "icing" internally.





Right now, the Beats Studio Pro can be purchased in Navy, Black, Sandstone, and Brown, and currently cost $350. On the other hand, we have Matte Black, Slate Blue, Cloud Pink, and a special edition JENNIE Ruby Red for the Beats Solo 4, while the Solo Buds are available in Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red.





Do new color options make you more likely to buy Beats? Yes, I love having fresh colors Maybe, depends on the price No, I only care about sound quality I already own Beats and don’t plan to upgrade Yes, I love having fresh colors 0% Maybe, depends on the price 0% No, I only care about sound quality 0% I already own Beats and don’t plan to upgrade 0%

iPhone 17

I personally love it when new colors are introduced to products, especially headphones. I think Apple could safely steal this strategy from Beats and introduce some interesting colors to its AirPods Pro and normal AirPods series. I would love more options to choose from, and I definitely think color on tech is fun.











"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



Recommended Stories



LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer