Your AirPods are about to get smarter about charging – and you'll thank iOS 26 for it next month

By
iOS 26 is currently in beta testing before its official launch with the new iPhone 17 lineup in September. Now, apart from bringing a redesign dubbed Liquid Glass and updates to the Camera app, Safari, and others, there are also plenty of subtle changes here and there that weren't mentioned during Apple's WWDC 2025. 

Now, in the fifth beta of iOS 26, Apple has seemingly upgraded AirPods charging. Found in the code of the OS is a new mention about the AirPods Charging case, which will now indicate more clearly the charging status. Also, the AirPods may remind you when it's time to charge.

A screenshot that's been circulating online shows an AirPods splash screen with the same wording. The image shows what the light on the AirPods charging case may mean. Now, reportedly, we'll have two different shades of amber for Charging and Charge Case, with the regular green one that indicates the AirPods are charged. 


Right now, the AirPods charging case uses an amber light when the case is charging, and a green light when it's fully charged. When the AirPods case is open and the AirPods are inside, the green light on the indicator means the AirPods are fully charged, while an amber light would then mean there is less than one full charge remaining. 

Have you ever been caught with completely dead AirPods?

It's possible that the amber light indicating that the AirPods charging case needs to be charged may show up even when the case is closed. Apparently, judging by Apple's wording in the iOS code, there must be something new coming with iOS 26 for AirPods charging. 

In previous iOS 26 beta releases, Apple added an iPhone notification to inform you when the AirPods need to be charged, which is an excellent addition, in my opinion. The notification may be sent even if you're not currently using the AirPods.

To be honest, I'm hyped about iOS 26 just because of this one simple feature. In other words, even if iOS 26 didn't bring anything else, I'd still be in a hurry to install it. It's just not one or two times I've forgotten my AirPods uncharged, and when they're needed, they're not at their full charge. 

Iskra Petrova
