Your AirPods are about to get smarter about charging – and you'll thank iOS 26 for it next month

iOS 26

A screenshot that's been circulating online shows an AirPods splash screen with the same wording. The image shows what the light on the AirPods charging case may mean. Now, reportedly, we'll have two different shades of amber for Charging and Charge Case, with the regular green one that indicates the AirPods are charged.





Right now, the AirPods charging case uses an amber light when the case is charging, and a green light when it's fully charged. When the AirPods case is open and the AirPods are inside, the green light on the indicator means the AirPods are fully charged, while an amber light would then mean there is less than one full charge remaining.

Have you ever been caught with completely dead AirPods? More times than I can count Occasionally, yeah Rarely – I always check Never! I'm a charging ninja I don't use AirPods More times than I can count 0% Occasionally, yeah 0% Rarely – I always check 0% Never! I'm a charging ninja 0% I don't use AirPods 0%

iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

50% Off Unlimited Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer