You must be 18 to create an Apple account in Texas, effective immediately
Today marks the deadline for enforcement of Texas Senate Bill 2420 (the App Store Accountability Act).
The age restriction for creating App Store accounts is now 18 in Texas | Image by Pixabay
Today marks the deadline for enforcement of Texas Senate Bill 2420 (the App Store Accountability Act). This bill requires app marketplaces and developers to make sure their users are age 18 or older. Accounts under 18 must be part of a Family Sharing group, meaning parents must provide consent for things such as app downloads, purchases, and in-app transactions, The Verge reports.
The Texas Senate Bill 2420, also known as the App Store Accountability Act, requires app stores to verify users' ages and mandates verified parental consent before minors under 18 can download applications or make in-app purchases.
The bill was passed back in 2025, but a federal judge issued a temporary injunction blocking the law's enforcement, after backlash and protests from major tech groups and advocacy organizations, citing the First Amendment.
Following an administrative stay by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the bill is now allowed to be enforced, effective from June 4th.
The party held responsible in this case is the developers. They need to adopt the Declared Age Range API in order to provide users the opportunity to verify their age and also get parental consent if the user is below the 18-year threshold.
Furthermore, parents will be able to revoke their consent at any given time and for any app they previously approved, another requirement developers need to address. If there are significant changes to a certain app that's been previously approved, developers will have to re-obtain the consent.
Apple fought the law at almost every stage, arguing that age verification requires data collection and users need to share sensitive data even for simple apps, such as forecast apps, puzzle games, or sports score apps.
According to MacRumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook even attempted to persuade Texas Governor Greg Abbott into vetoing the law, but the governor signed regardless.
What do you think of this new law? Should the age for making an App Store account be set to 18, or is this way too high? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Texas Senate Bill 2420
Texas Senate Bill 2420 requires age verification for new App Store accounts. | Image by Bullock Museum
The Texas Senate Bill 2420, also known as the App Store Accountability Act, requires app stores to verify users' ages and mandates verified parental consent before minors under 18 can download applications or make in-app purchases.
The bill was passed back in 2025, but a federal judge issued a temporary injunction blocking the law's enforcement, after backlash and protests from major tech groups and advocacy organizations, citing the First Amendment.
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$10,000 penalty per violation for developers
Developers face penalties per violation. | Image by Apple
The party held responsible in this case is the developers. They need to adopt the Declared Age Range API in order to provide users the opportunity to verify their age and also get parental consent if the user is below the 18-year threshold.
Furthermore, parents will be able to revoke their consent at any given time and for any app they previously approved, another requirement developers need to address. If there are significant changes to a certain app that's been previously approved, developers will have to re-obtain the consent.
Apple was against the new law
Apple was against age the new law. | Image by The Seattle Times
Apple fought the law at almost every stage, arguing that age verification requires data collection and users need to share sensitive data even for simple apps, such as forecast apps, puzzle games, or sports score apps.
According to MacRumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook even attempted to persuade Texas Governor Greg Abbott into vetoing the law, but the governor signed regardless.
What do you think of this new law? Should the age for making an App Store account be set to 18, or is this way too high? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
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