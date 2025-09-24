Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature

While competitors are closing locations, Comcast is doubling down on its physical stores.

By
Wireless service Xfinity
Image of the Xfinity Store in Grand Rapids, Michigan
As we recently reported, Comcast is doubling down on brick-and-mortar by opening new Xfinity stores and upgrading existing ones. This move shows that even in our digital-first world, people still crave face-to-face help for their tech troubles.

What's the deal with these new Xfinity stores?


In an age where everything seems to be moving online, Comcast is taking a step in the other direction. The company is actively expanding its physical retail presence by opening new Xfinity stores and significantly upgrading existing ones. The goal, as detailed in recent announcements, is to transform these locations into local tech hubs.

This means they're becoming more than just a place to pay your bill. They're designed to give both residents and small business owners a center for personalized support. Instead of getting stuck in an endless phone tree or arguing with a chatbot, you can walk in, get hands-on with the latest tech, and talk to a real person who can actually troubleshoot your problem. It's a refreshingly tangible approach to customer service.

Why this is a bigger deal than you think

Comcast Xfinity Grand Blanc Store Opening
Xfinity opens a new store in Grand Blanc, Michigan. | Image credit — Comcast

We all know that dealing with internet or mobile service issues can be a nightmare. When your connection drops during an important meeting or your phone starts acting up, the last thing you want is an automated system. This is where Comcast's strategy really stands out, especially when you look at competitors like T-Mobile.

Following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile has been closing hundreds of retail stores to streamline operations. While that makes sense from a business perspective, it can leave customers feeling stranded when they need help. Comcast is betting that the value of in-person support will create more loyal, satisfied customers. It's a direct acknowledgment that for complex, frustrating problems, nothing beats talking to someone face-to-face.

Do you think other carriers and ISPs should follow this move by Xfinity/Comcast?

Vote View Result

My take? This is the right move


I have to admit, I'm a big fan of this strategy. I've had my fair share of infuriating experiences trying to get support over the phone, and the ability to just walk into a store and hand my problem over to an expert is incredibly appealing. It turns a potentially day-ruining problem into a manageable errand.

While a company's reputation isn't built on its retail stores alone, this is a tangible investment in the customer experience that often gets overlooked. For all the convenience of online services, some problems just require a human touch. In a world of frustratingly abstract customer service, turning stores into local tech hubs feels like a concrete, and welcome, solution.


