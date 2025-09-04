This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
The world's slimmest curved-display smartphone, lightest OLED laptop, and an intelligent AI-powered tablet are now coming to more markets around the globe.
The world’s slimmest curved-display phone has just been unveiled at the IFA (Innovation For All) ShowStoppers 2025 event by Tecno. Tecno — known for its brilliant budget and flagship phones in developing regions — is stepping up its game, and has decided to expand into the European market as well.
The Tecno Slim, as it’s been named, has two variants: a 4G version and a 5G version. Out of the two, the 4G version is the slimmest, at only 5.93 mm. The 5G variant of the Tecno Slim measures in at 5.95 mm. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8 mm thick, but it also doesn’t feature a 3D curved display, where the screen rolls off the edge. The S25 Edge also has a much smaller battery.
A super slim form factor and a curved display aren’t the only defining features of the Tecno Slim, however. The phone has a battery capacity of 5,150 mAh, and comes with 45W of fast charging. Both variants have different processors: with the 4G version being powered by the Helio G200, and the 5G version being powered by the Dimensity 6400 instead.
The AMOLED display, on the other hand, has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a peak brightness of a whopping 4,500 nits. There is also a “Mood Light” on the back, in the shape of two eyes. These lights change under different conditions, and give the Tecno Slim a lot of personality.
While the idea is similar to the glyph lighting system on Nothing’s phones, Tecno has decided to inject a lot more emotion into its phone. The inclusion of an AI assistant — and various AI tools — also means that your phone will feel a lot more like a companion. Especially thanks to its live translation capabilities, which will make touring the world a breeze.
The company is also expanding its laptop business into certain European markets, namely Spain and France. Tecno’s Megabook K15S and K16S laptops have, according to the company, been designed while keeping European customers’ most required needs in mind.
Tecno’s laptops will be available for purchase in Europe through both online and physical retailers.
Lastly, Tecno has unveiled the MegaPad Pro, which it calls an “essential AI tablet”. The MegaPad Pro has a 12-inch 2K 90 Hz display, “Dolby-enhanced” audio, and a claimed battery life of eight hours thanks to a 10,000 mAh battery.
Tecno MegaPad Pro’s main selling feature, however, is AI, as evidenced by the title that it has been given by the company. Powering the MegaPad Pro is the Ella AI assistant, which can be accessed immediately with the dedicated AI button.
Ella is there to instantly help in various ways: from AI-powered writing, to quickly extracting info from text. Other AI tools, like turning sketches into digital images in seconds, are also available on the MegaPad Pro.
Lastly, Tecno has also unveiled its AIoT portfolio, which includes the company’s True 2 AI TWS earphones and the Watch AI GT smartwatch. Tecno’s vision is an ecosystem of devices that communicate effortlessly with each other, making multitasking very simple.
The Tecno Slim, as it’s been named, has two variants: a 4G version and a 5G version. Out of the two, the 4G version is the slimmest, at only 5.93 mm. The 5G variant of the Tecno Slim measures in at 5.95 mm. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8 mm thick, but it also doesn’t feature a 3D curved display, where the screen rolls off the edge. The S25 Edge also has a much smaller battery.
A super slim form factor and a curved display aren’t the only defining features of the Tecno Slim, however. The phone has a battery capacity of 5,150 mAh, and comes with 45W of fast charging. Both variants have different processors: with the 4G version being powered by the Helio G200, and the 5G version being powered by the Dimensity 6400 instead.
Tecno Slim, the slimmest curved phone in the world. | Image credit — Tecno
The AMOLED display, on the other hand, has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a peak brightness of a whopping 4,500 nits. There is also a “Mood Light” on the back, in the shape of two eyes. These lights change under different conditions, and give the Tecno Slim a lot of personality.
While the idea is similar to the glyph lighting system on Nothing’s phones, Tecno has decided to inject a lot more emotion into its phone. The inclusion of an AI assistant — and various AI tools — also means that your phone will feel a lot more like a companion. Especially thanks to its live translation capabilities, which will make touring the world a breeze.
Tecno laptops for European markets
Laptops that Tecno is releasing in Europe. | Image credit — Tecno
The company is also expanding its laptop business into certain European markets, namely Spain and France. Tecno’s Megabook K15S and K16S laptops have, according to the company, been designed while keeping European customers’ most required needs in mind.
The flagship Megabook S14, which is the industry’s lightest (899 grams) 14-inch OLED laptop, will also become available in some European markets later this year. When it comes out, consumers will have the option to choose between the Snapdragon X Elite or the Intel Core Ultra 9 processors.
Recommended Stories
Say hello to the AI-powered MegaPad Pro
The Tecno MegaPad Pro. | Image credit — Tecno
Lastly, Tecno has unveiled the MegaPad Pro, which it calls an “essential AI tablet”. The MegaPad Pro has a 12-inch 2K 90 Hz display, “Dolby-enhanced” audio, and a claimed battery life of eight hours thanks to a 10,000 mAh battery.
Tecno MegaPad Pro’s main selling feature, however, is AI, as evidenced by the title that it has been given by the company. Powering the MegaPad Pro is the Ella AI assistant, which can be accessed immediately with the dedicated AI button.
Ella is there to instantly help in various ways: from AI-powered writing, to quickly extracting info from text. Other AI tools, like turning sketches into digital images in seconds, are also available on the MegaPad Pro.
And a few other goodies too
Lastly, Tecno has also unveiled its AIoT portfolio, which includes the company’s True 2 AI TWS earphones and the Watch AI GT smartwatch. Tecno’s vision is an ecosystem of devices that communicate effortlessly with each other, making multitasking very simple.
The company is quite ambitious with its expansion into Europe, where it has already received a heap of positive feedback from domestic outlets. I think that in the coming few years, we can expect a lot more of Tecno’s products to make their way to Europe, and perhaps even the United States.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: