Win a free Titan 2, equipped with a physical keyboard, from Unihertz

The Titan 2 has a 4.5-inch LCD display with a square 1440 x 1440 resolution





The Titan 2 is equipped with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage (expandable via microSD), and a four-row QWERTY keyboard that has a backlight for typing in the dark. A 2.1-inch rear display will show you notifications, while it doubles as a viewfinder for selfies. There is a 50MP rear camera along with an 8MP Telephoto camera (3.4x Optical Zoom). The front-facing camera weighs in at 32MP, and a 5050mAh battery keeps the lights on. The battery will offer fast 33W wired charging. Android 15 is pre-installed and you will receive Android 16 and 17 system updates. By the way, the Titan 2 supports 5G.



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A brand new Titan 2 (One winner).

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How to enter to win a Titan 2 on X





The entry period starts from now until January 31st, 2026. You can enter on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. This is how you enter to win on "X." Open the app and search for @Unihertz. Follow @Unihertz. Like & Retweet the Giveaway post. If you own a Unihertz phone, post a story about a fun moment you had with that device this past year. Or write about something you'd like to do with your Unihertz phone this year.





If you don't own a Unihertz phone, write a post about a wish you have for 2026 and add how a Unihertz phone will help you achieve your wish.





Regardless of which topic you write about, make sure to add #Unihertz and tag it to @Unihertzofficial . Unihertz says, "Winners will be selected from all eligible participants. We will announce the winners and send them a direct message to arrange the prize delivery."





With the renewed interest in phones with a physical QWERTY, wouldn't it be a great start to 2026 if you were to win a Titan 2?





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