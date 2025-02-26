Verizon's 5G is evolving - this new technology could change everything
New AI-powered upgrades could make Verizon's 5G stronger, smarter, and more reliable
T-Mobile may have gotten the crown in terms of 5G coverage in rural America, but that doesn't mean that Verizon hasn't prepped some nice tricks up its sleeve for advancing its 5G network. Verizon just teamed up with Samsung and Qualcomm to make sure you stay connected to the best network possible.
Verizon's latest announcement focuses on O-RAN and AI-driven upgrades. As part of its collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, the carrier has integrated Samsung's AI-powered Energy Saving Manager (AI-ESM) and Qualcomm's Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite. These technologies work together to make Verizon's network more energy-efficient while improving performance.
Verizon has been driving innovation in and adoption of O-RAN throughout the industry because we believe an open and standardized network drives more competition, more innovation, and increased supplier diversity.
-Adam Koeppe, Senior VP of Network Technology, Strategy, and Planning at Verizon, February 25, 2025
Koeppe also said that Verizon introducing the RAN Intelligent Controller will allow for greater flexibility and control over network operations.
What is a RAN Intelligent Controler enabled by O-RAN?
Basically, the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) is a software-based component within a network's Radio Access Network (RAN). It uses artificial intelligence and automation powers to optimize the performance of the network. How it achieves that is by making decisions based on network conditions.
RIC is a key part of the Open RAN architecture. It also allows for the integration of third-party applications that enhance network capabilities.
Reliable mobile networks are more important than ever as demand for 5G grows and the world moves toward an even more connected, high-speed future.
Hence, it's crucial that Verizon (and other carriers, for that matter) can ensure a seamless, high-quality network experience. Thanks to RAN Intelligent Control, Verizon can achieve efficient and adaptive network operation, which would also, as a result, help it expand said network's capabilities.
RIC can improve multiple aspects of mobile communication: coverage, capacity, efficiency and service quality. But that's not all. Usually, automation platforms are built and run by the same vendor with proprietary hardware and software. However, the RAN Intelligent Controller is developed independently of specific vendors, which would enable Verizon to use standardized protocols for a more flexible and scalable deployment of its networks.
The partnership with Qualcomm and Samsung may be the start of new 5G era
Verizon is strategically partnering with these two companies to achieve these improvements in its network operations. This would allow the carrier to provide a reliable and advanced customer experience when it comes to connectivity, which is actually what we, as users, need.
Samsung's technology enables Verizon to achieve an efficient network while maximizing sustainability. Basically, Samsung's solution helps identify internet traffic patterns based on the location and time of day, to learn them and evaluate how they impact the performance of the network.
Leveraging the large-scale vRAN network that Verizon and Samsung have built together, we will continue to maintain our competitive edge in the AI era, advancing AI-powered solutions to create a positive impact on the environment around the world.
-Magnus Ojert, Senior VP & Head of US Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America, February 25, 2025
Essentially, it automatically switches off transmission paths within a cell when the traffic is low to save power. Of course, it would then turn them back on when more people need to connect and data traffic increases.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm's contribution to the Automation Suite ensures a vendor-neutral application marketplace. The Suite includes applications with RAN AI services.
We are thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with Verizon through this groundbreaking multi-vendor RAN Intelligent Controller deployment, leveraging the Qualcomm Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite.
-Ofir Zemer, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Israel Ltd, February 25, 2025
So, what does all this mean for you?
Well, all these innovations mean that Verizon customers could soon enjoy faster, more reliable 5G connections with better coverage and energy efficiency. No matter if you're streaming, gaming, or just trying to stay connected in a crowded area, these AI-powered upgrades should ensure your signal stays strong when you need it most.
Also, Verizon won't be locked into one provider for its network upgrades. This pretty much means more competition (which is always beneficial for us, the users) and a better mobile experience. Verizon's network would soon become smarter and adapt in real time to your needs.
It looks like the future of 5G is getting a whole lot smarter, and I'm here for it!
