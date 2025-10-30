Verizon proves caring can beat billing, at least during a hurricane
Free international and local service keeps affected users in touch.
In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, Verizon is doing its part to help people stay connected when it matters most. The carrier is offering free wireless and landline calling to those affected by the storm.
Free calls, texts, and data for affected regions
After Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, Verizon announced a set of relief measures to help its customers reach family and loved ones without worrying about costs.
From October 28 through November 12, 2025, Verizon will waive all international calling charges for its consumer and small business customers contacting Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas. That means if you’re calling from the US to these regions, you won’t be charged a thing.
Video credit – Verizon
Verizon customers traveling or living in those regions will also get free calling, texting, and data roaming during that period. The offer extends to all Verizon-owned prepaid brands, including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus.
And the best part? You don’t have to do anything – the discounts apply automatically. Calls will be rated at $0.00 per minute.
Verizon is not alone in this
Verizon isn’t the only one taking action. T-Mobile has also lifted charges for those affected by Hurricane Melissa, helping people reach loved ones and emergency services without worrying about their phone bills.
And honestly, that’s exactly how it should be. During moments like these, people shouldn’t have to think twice about whether they can afford to make a call or send a text.
The big three are competing to care – and that’s a good thing
Recently, the major carriers – Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile – have been trying to outdo each other not just in coverage or speed, but in showing care for their users.
Just days ago, all three honored National First Responders Day with new discounts, donations, and initiatives to support those on the front lines. Now, their quick response to Hurricane Melissa is another reminder that competition can sometimes bring out the best kind of race – the one to do good.
