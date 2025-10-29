AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T is betting 25% off beats what T-Mobile and Verizon are offering first responders.
AT&T is showing once again that its commitment to public safety doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. In honor of National First Responder Day, the company is rolling out a new wireless offer exclusively for retired first responders.
The new deal gives retired responders and their families 25% off AT&T’s best unlimited wireless plans, plus extra savings when bundled with home internet. The goal? To help keep America’s responders connected not just while they are on duty through FirstNet, built with AT&T, but long after they’ve retired.
For context, FirstNet already serves active first responders with exclusive offers, reliable connectivity, and dedicated support on America’s Public Safety Network – the only nationwide, high-speed communications platform built specifically for first responders and the broader public safety community, in partnership with the federal government.
If you are a retired first responder, you can check your eligibility and sign up by visiting any AT&T store or going online to att.com/RTDResponder. Just bring your retiree ID or pension letter, and the AT&T team will walk you through the process.
Active first responders can also take advantage of FirstNet and Family, which gives them 25% off for family members on the AT&T commercial network – available both online and in stores.
This time of year always brings out the best from the major carriers – AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon – as they highlight their support for first responders.
AT&T’s 25% discount is definitely a standout offer, but the competition is also stepping up. T-Mobile, for example, continues to push its T-Priority 5G solution designed specifically for public safety professionals. And to mark National First Responders Day, the T-Mobile Foundation is giving employees a $25 donation credit to direct toward any nonprofit of their choice during its Giving Season, which runs through November 21.
Verizon, meanwhile, is taking a more tech-driven approach. Through Verizon Frontline, its division focused on public safety technology, the company is calling on developers nationwide to create innovative mobile apps that could help first responders and public safety agencies operate more safely and efficiently.
It’s great to see all three major carriers competing in ways that could make a difference – not just with faster networks or cheaper plans, but by actively supporting the people who serve others every day.
At the end of the day, a little friendly rivalry in doing good means more perks, better programs, and stronger support for America’s first responders – both active and retired.
And that’s exactly the kind of competition worth celebrating.
AT&T’s new offer for retired first responders
The new deal gives retired responders and their families 25% off AT&T’s best unlimited wireless plans, plus extra savings when bundled with home internet. The goal? To help keep America’s responders connected not just while they are on duty through FirstNet, built with AT&T, but long after they’ve retired.
First responders are the foundation of our communities, and their positive impact lasts well beyond their years of service. At AT&T, we’re committed to supporting first responders—active or retired—by making sure they and their families stay connected with the best offers and service. This offer is just one way we can show our deep appreciation for everything they’ve given.
For context, FirstNet already serves active first responders with exclusive offers, reliable connectivity, and dedicated support on America’s Public Safety Network – the only nationwide, high-speed communications platform built specifically for first responders and the broader public safety community, in partnership with the federal government.
Now, AT&T is extending that same level of care to those who’ve retired from service.
If you are a retired first responder, you can check your eligibility and sign up by visiting any AT&T store or going online to att.com/RTDResponder. Just bring your retiree ID or pension letter, and the AT&T team will walk you through the process.
Active first responders can also take advantage of FirstNet and Family, which gives them 25% off for family members on the AT&T commercial network – available both online and in stores.
It’s first responder season for the big three
AT&T isn’t the only carrier with offers for first responders, but it’s offering one of the best deals. | Image credit – AT&T
This time of year always brings out the best from the major carriers – AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon – as they highlight their support for first responders.
AT&T’s 25% discount is definitely a standout offer, but the competition is also stepping up. T-Mobile, for example, continues to push its T-Priority 5G solution designed specifically for public safety professionals. And to mark National First Responders Day, the T-Mobile Foundation is giving employees a $25 donation credit to direct toward any nonprofit of their choice during its Giving Season, which runs through November 21.
Verizon, meanwhile, is taking a more tech-driven approach. Through Verizon Frontline, its division focused on public safety technology, the company is calling on developers nationwide to create innovative mobile apps that could help first responders and public safety agencies operate more safely and efficiently.
Recommended Stories
The Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge will award one grand prize winner $25,000 in cash for the most creative and impactful app idea.
Healthy competition that benefits everyone
It’s great to see all three major carriers competing in ways that could make a difference – not just with faster networks or cheaper plans, but by actively supporting the people who serve others every day.
At the end of the day, a little friendly rivalry in doing good means more perks, better programs, and stronger support for America’s first responders – both active and retired.
And that’s exactly the kind of competition worth celebrating.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: