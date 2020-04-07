Verizon Wearables

Verizon's kid-friendly GizmoWatch 2 comes with GPS, 4G LTE, and an incredibly low price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 07, 2020, 7:28 AM
Verizon's kid-friendly GizmoWatch 2 comes with GPS, 4G LTE, and an incredibly low price
This might not be the best time to encourage your kids to go out and get a lot of physical activity in parks or other such places, but sooner or later, the world will go back to normal (more or less), and when that happens, you'll probably want something to help you keep an eye on your little ones. Ideally, something cheap.

Enter the Verizon-exclusive GizmoWatch 2, available now on the nation's largest wireless network at a very reasonable price of $99.99. As the name suggests, this kid-friendly smartwatch follows in the footsteps of the first-gen GizmoWatch, which was released back in 2018, and curiously enough, continues to fetch $179.99. 

The GizmoWatch 2 also undercuts Sprint's recently unveiled $144 WatchMeGo and the slightly older T-Mobile-only $192 Timex FamilyConnect while offering a very similar and robust list of features. We're talking everything from built-in GPS connectivity to 4G LTE support, a water-resistant design, and a basic set of activity tracking tools including a step counter and the ability to establish movement goals.


Incredibly enough, Big Red is even touting a few improvements over the OG GizmoWatch, confirming the second-gen model packs a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor with 25 percent better battery efficiency while also advertising a "larger display area" and "improved band materials." Speaking of bands, you can choose between eye-catching pink and blue options, while the battery life, for instance, is estimated at up to 7 days of stand-by time and 96 hours of typical usage.

Said typical usage can include calling and texting up to 10 parentally-approved contacts, as well as setting alarms and task reminders, and even playing a fun pre-loaded energy burning game. As far as adult supervisors are concerned, though, the key selling point of the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 is undoubtedly the aforementioned GPS locator feature allowing you to, well, locate your kid at all times and in real time, not to mention setting up GPS boundaries and even forcing your child to talk to you when you have something important to say. 

That's right, this ultra-affordable smartwatch comes with an Auto Answer "feature" for repeat calls that will make sure your children's privacy can be invaded whenever your heart desires.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless