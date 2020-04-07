Verizon's kid-friendly GizmoWatch 2 comes with GPS, 4G LTE, and an incredibly low price
Incredibly enough, Big Red is even touting a few improvements over the OG GizmoWatch, confirming the second-gen model packs a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor with 25 percent better battery efficiency while also advertising a "larger display area" and "improved band materials." Speaking of bands, you can choose between eye-catching pink and blue options, while the battery life, for instance, is estimated at up to 7 days of stand-by time and 96 hours of typical usage.
Said typical usage can include calling and texting up to 10 parentally-approved contacts, as well as setting alarms and task reminders, and even playing a fun pre-loaded energy burning game. As far as adult supervisors are concerned, though, the key selling point of the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 is undoubtedly the aforementioned GPS locator feature allowing you to, well, locate your kid at all times and in real time, not to mention setting up GPS boundaries and even forcing your child to talk to you when you have something important to say.
That's right, this ultra-affordable smartwatch comes with an Auto Answer "feature" for repeat calls that will make sure your children's privacy can be invaded whenever your heart desires.