Verizon's kid-friendly GizmoWatch 2 comes with GPS, 4G LTE, and an incredibly low price





Enter the Verizon-exclusive GizmoWatch 2 , available now on the nation's largest wireless network at a very reasonable price of $99.99. As the name suggests, this kid-friendly smartwatch follows in the footsteps of the first-gen GizmoWatch , which was released back in 2018, and curiously enough, continues to fetch $179.99.





The GizmoWatch 2 also undercuts Sprint's recently unveiled $144 WatchMeGo and the slightly older T-Mobile-only $192 Timex FamilyConnect while offering a very similar and robust list of features. We're talking everything from built-in GPS connectivity to 4G LTE support, a water-resistant design, and a basic set of activity tracking tools including a step counter and the ability to establish movement goals.









Incredibly enough, Big Red is even touting a few improvements over the OG GizmoWatch, confirming the second-gen model packs a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor with 25 percent better battery efficiency while also advertising a "larger display area" and "improved band materials." Speaking of bands, you can choose between eye-catching pink and blue options, while the battery life, for instance, is estimated at up to 7 days of stand-by time and 96 hours of typical usage.





Said typical usage can include calling and texting up to 10 parentally-approved contacts, as well as setting alarms and task reminders, and even playing a fun pre-loaded energy burning game. As far as adult supervisors are concerned, though, the key selling point of the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 is undoubtedly the aforementioned GPS locator feature allowing you to, well, locate your kid at all times and in real time, not to mention setting up GPS boundaries and even forcing your child to talk to you when you have something important to say.





That's right, this ultra-affordable smartwatch comes with an Auto Answer "feature" for repeat calls that will make sure your children's privacy can be invaded whenever your heart desires.

This might not be the best time to encourage your kids to go out and get a lot of physical activity in parks or other such places, but sooner or later, the world will go back to normal (more or less), and when that happens, you'll probably want something to help you keep an eye on your little ones. Ideally, something cheap.