Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipsets for next-gen smartwatches
The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ comprises of quad-core A53 processors, Qualcomm Adreno 504 graphics processing unit, faster LPDDR3 memory clocked at 750MHz, as well as dual ISP with support for up to 16-megapixel cameras.
According to Qualcomm, its new chipset is capable of delivering 85% faster performance than the Snapdragon Wear 3100. It's also worth mentioning that the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset is based on 12nm process technology and features 4G LTE mode (Cat 4/3/1 and single/dual antennas).
The first smartwatches to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 are the imoo Z6 Ultra and the next-gen TicWatch Pro, which will be released in the coming months.