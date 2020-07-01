Official Processors Wearables Qualcomm

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipsets for next-gen smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 01, 2020, 9:20 AM
Every two years, Google refreshes the Snapdragon Wear platform with new chipsets. Since Snapdragon 3100 was launched back in 2018, it makes perfect sense that we would get another SoC (system-on-chip) this year.

The new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform promises enhanced user experience thanks to the high-performance SoC that features improved CPU, GPU (graphics processing unit), memory, cellular modem, and camera sub-systems. Along with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, Qualcomm revealed an even better chipset, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, which is based on the next-gen hybrid architecture.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ comprises of quad-core A53 processors, Qualcomm Adreno 504 graphics processing unit, faster LPDDR3 memory clocked at 750MHz, as well as dual ISP with support for up to 16-megapixel cameras.

According to Qualcomm, its new chipset is capable of delivering 85% faster performance than the Snapdragon Wear 3100. It's also worth mentioning that the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset is based on 12nm process technology and features 4G LTE mode (Cat 4/3/1 and single/dual antennas).

The first smartwatches to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 are the imoo Z6 Ultra and the next-gen TicWatch Pro, which will be released in the coming months.

