Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipsets for next-gen smartwatches

Every two years, Google refreshes the Snapdragon Wear platform with new chipsets. Since Snapdragon 3100 was launched back in 2018 , it makes perfect sense that we would get another SoC (system-on-chip) this year.The new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform promises enhanced user experience thanks to the high-performance SoC that features improved CPU, GPU (graphics processing unit), memory, cellular modem, and camera sub-systems. Along with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, Qualcomm revealed an even better chipset, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, which is based on the next-gen hybrid architecture.The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ comprises of quad-core A53 processors, Qualcomm Adreno 504 graphics processing unit, faster LPDDR3 memory clocked at 750MHz, as well as dual ISP with support for up to 16-megapixel cameras.According to Qualcomm , its new chipset is capable of delivering 85% faster performance than the Snapdragon Wear 3100. It's also worth mentioning that the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset is based on 12nm process technology and features 4G LTE mode (Cat 4/3/1 and single/dual antennas).The first smartwatches to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 are the imoo Z6 Ultra and the next-gen TicWatch Pro, which will be released in the coming months.