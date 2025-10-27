Verizon customers just scored cheaper access to one more streaming service
Fox One is the latest perk in Verizon’s myPlan lineup.
Verizon just rolled out a new perk for its customers – a special deal on Fox One, Fox Corporation’s new streaming platform. Normally priced at $19.99 a month, Verizon users can now get it for $15.
Fox One officially launched back in August, entering the already crowded streaming market with a $19.99 monthly fee. But Verizon customers are getting a little break.
What’s nice is that you’re not locked in. You can add or remove perks from myPlan or myHome whenever you want, so if you try Fox One and decide it’s not for you, you can drop it anytime.
Both myPlan and myHome are all about customization. You can build your own bundle with unlimited data, network features, and perks that fit your lifestyle. Entertainment, productivity, or protection perks start at $10 per month, and now Fox One joins that lineup.
You can add Fox One (or any other perk) directly through verizon.com or the MyVerizon app. Just remember, if you already have a standalone Fox One subscription, cancel it first to avoid getting charged twice.
Fox One joins Verizon’s perks lineup
If you are on Verizon’s myPlan or myHome plans, you can subscribe to Fox One for just $15 a month and get full access to Fox’s local broadcast network, plus cable favorites like Fox News Channel, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), Fox Business Network, and more.
Our promise is simple: everyone gets a better deal with Verizon. The FOX One perk is the latest proof of that commitment. With this new option, customers get even more choice, savings and flexibility to build the plan that works for them - no strings attached - all backed by America's Best 5G network.
And if you’re into sports, this deal might be worth it. With Fox One, Verizon customers will be able to stream every major moment of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26. Speaking of which, as the official telecom sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26, Verizon is also giving away thousands of free tickets – and even a few exclusive on-field experiences for lucky fans.
A small discount, but a smart move
Verizon’s premium wireless and home Internet users can subscribe for Fox One with a discount. | Image credit – Verizon
The $5 discount might not sound like much, but in today’s streaming world, every little bit helps. Fox One at $15 instead of $19.99 makes it slightly easier on your wallet – and that matters when juggling multiple subscriptions every month.
At the same time, this partnership could give Fox One a strong visibility boost. By teaming up with Verizon, the new streamer instantly gets access to a broader audience, which could help it grow faster in a crowded market.
If you are already into Fox’s lineup or can’t miss a big match, this Verizon deal makes sense. Saving even a few bucks is nice, especially when everything else seems to cost more these days. And honestly, in a world where most of us are already subscribed to two or three streaming services, saving $5 might just be the excuse to add another one to the mix.
Good deal for Fox fans and sports lovers
