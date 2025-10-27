Verizon customers just scored cheaper access to one more streaming service

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon ’s premium wireless and home Internet users can subscribe for Fox One with a discount. | Image credit – Verizon

Verizon

Recommended Stories

Would you actually subscribe to Fox One for $15 through Verizon? Yep, that’s a solid deal. Maybe, depends on the content. Nah, $15 is still too much. What even is Fox One? Yep, that’s a solid deal. 50% Maybe, depends on the content. 0% Nah, $15 is still too much. 25% What even is Fox One? 25%

Good deal for Fox fans and sports lovers

Verizon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

The $5 discount might not sound like much, but in today’s streaming world, every little bit helps. Fox One at $15 instead of $19.99 makes it slightly easier on your wallet – and that matters when juggling multiple subscriptions every month.At the same time, this partnership could give Fox One a strong visibility boost. By teaming up with, the new streamer instantly gets access to a broader audience, which could help it grow faster in a crowded market.If you are already into Fox’s lineup or can’t miss a big match, thisdeal makes sense. Saving even a few bucks is nice, especially when everything else seems to cost more these days. And honestly, in a world where most of us are already subscribed to two or three streaming services, saving $5 might just be the excuse to add another one to the mix.