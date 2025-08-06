Fox is now coming for your streaming budget, too, and it's betting you'll pay up
Fox One launches August 21 with live sports and breaking news, but how much will it cost?
Streaming is already how most people get their daily dose of content, and Fox clearly wants a slice of that pie. Americans now spend an average of 8 hours a day streaming digital media, and Fox is jumping into the mix with a brand-new service called Fox One, officially launching on August 21 – right before the 2025 NFL season kicks off on September 4.
Fox One will cost $19.99/month or $199.99/year, and it'll offer both live and on-demand access to the full lineup of Fox channels – including Fox News, Fox Sports, Fox Business, Fox Weather and more. If you want to bundle it with Fox Nation (Fox's original programming and opinion-heavy streaming platform), that'll run you $24.99/month.
Fox was previously involved in the now-defunct Venu Sports project, a sports streaming service that never got off the ground. This new standalone approach gives Fox more direct control, and puts it in competition with the likes of ESPN's upcoming standalone app (coming this fall for $29.99/month), plus live sports offerings from DirecTV and Comcast.
And while I think Fox is late to the streaming party, it's clearly not showing up empty-handed. NFL games alone will make this worth considering for a lot of folks. The price isn't exactly cheap – but compared to ESPN's standalone price, it could feel like a bargain if you care about both sports and news. That said, bundling everything into yet another subscription might be a tough sell when so many people are already overwhelmed by the number of streaming bills piling up.
Fox says traditional pay TV subscribers will get Fox One for free, as confirmed by CEO Lachlan Murdoch during this week's earnings call.
We're eager to launch FOX One in just a few weeks and super serve our viewers with the best in live news, sports and entertainment content all in one place. In bringing together the full power of the FOX content portfolio in one service, we have created a great value proposition and user experience that will appeal to the cord-cutter and cord-never fans currently not served by conventional pay TV packages.
– Pete Distad, CEO of Direct to Consumer at Fox Corporation, August 5, 2025
The new Fox One streaming service will offer both live and on-demand access. | Image by Fox
Fox One is stepping into a busy market already crowded with cable-style apps made for cord-cutters. However, sports fans in particular might care about this one since Fox One will give you access to NFL and MLB games that air on Fox channels, without needing a cable login.
And speaking of streaming bills piling up, Spotify will raise its premium subscription fee from September for select markets. Peacock is also increasing prices again, pushing it past rivals like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.
