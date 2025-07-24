If you’re with Verizon, you’re on the most awarded network – again
But T-Mobile and AT&T aren't backing down either.
Every summer, the heat isn't just in the air – it is in the wireless carrier race, too. Just after T-Mobile flexed its muscle with top Ookla (a global leader in connectivity intelligence) speed test results and claimed the best US wireless network title for H1 2025, Verizon is firing back with its own set of wins. This time, the spotlight is on recognition from J.D. Power and RootMetrics (which, fun fact, is owned by Ookla).
In the latest report, Verizon keeps its streak alive, earning the title of America's Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality for the 35th time in a row in J.D. Power's 2025 US Wireless Network Quality Study – Volume 2. That is not just a trophy wall – it is practically a museum exhibit at this point and Verizon is definitely not being subtle about it.
But that doesn't mean AT&T and T-Mobile are slacking. AT&T actually took home the national Overall RootScore Award for 1H 2025. The carrier also cleaned up at the state level, winning or sharing top honors in 35 states, just edging out Verizon's 32 and blowing past T-Mobile's 2.
T-Mobile, meanwhile, kept its title as the speed king in cities. It remains the only carrier to hit median download speeds of 100 Mbps or more in all 125 tested markets. Even more impressive: it topped 200 Mbps in 123 of them and hit 500 Mbps in 23 cities. It also earned the top award for Highest 5G Availability – so if raw speed and reach are your priorities, this is it.
So yeah – this isn't a one-horse race. Each of the big three US carriers has its strengths and all of them are pushing each other to improve. In fact, J.D. Power's own study shows the race is now closer than ever when it comes to overall network quality and coverage.
Still, studies and awards are great, but the “best” carrier really comes down to what works for you. Whether you are after lightning-fast 5G speeds, strong coverage in rural areas or just the right mix of perks and pricing, it is all about finding the plan that fits your lifestyle.
Do you care more about ultra-fast 5G in the city? Then T-Mobile is probably your pick. Need rock-solid coverage across the country? Verizon is tough to beat. Or maybe AT&T's balance of reliability and performance in your area hits the sweet spot.
Now, if you are getting whiplash from all these rankings popping up from different research companies, you are not alone. But the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Performance Study still deserves a look – it has been a long-running industry standard.
When you're named the Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality, 35 Times in a Row by the gold standard for customer satisfaction and service quality ratings, it explains why more customers, businesses, sports leagues and everyone in between choose Verizon. This recognition just reinforces what we- and our customers- have always known: Verizon delivers unmatched quality, unwavering reliability and innovative connectivity that people count on whenever and wherever it matters most.
– Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology, Verizon, July 23, 2025
Verizon also boasts that it crushed the RootMetrics 1H 2025 study, earning top honors for Best 5G Network, Fastest 5G and Most Reliable 5G. Not only that – it won the Overall RootScore Award for best performance in 110 out of 125 cities tested, way ahead of both T-Mobile and AT&T.
AT&T also claimed the Reliability RootScore Award in 34 states, one more than Verizon and 33 more than T-Mobile. In total, AT&T walked away with 288 State RootScore Awards and upped its metro performance, too.
And whatever you are looking for, feel free to also check out our carrier guides and comparisons to help you figure out which network fits you best:
