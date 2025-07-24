If you’re with Verizon, you’re on the most awarded network – again

Verizon i

T-Mobile , meanwhile, kept its title as the speed king in cities. It remains the only carrier to hit median download speeds of 100 Mbps or more in all 125 tested markets. Even more impressive: it topped 200 Mbps in 123 of them and hit 500 Mbps in 23 cities. It also earned the top award for Highest 5G Availability – so if raw speed and reach are your priorities, this is it. also boasts that it crushed the RootMetrics 1H 2025 study , earning top honors for Best 5G Network, Fastest 5G and Most Reliable 5G. Not only that – it won the Overall RootScore Award for best performance in 110 out of 125 cities tested, way ahead of bothand AT&T But that doesn't meanandare slacking. AT&T actually took home the national Overall RootScore Award for 1H 2025 . The carrier also cleaned up at the state level, winning or sharing top honors in 35 states, just edging out's 32 and blowing past's 2.also claimed the Reliability RootScore Award in 34 states, one more thanand 33 more than. In total,walked away with 288 State RootScore Awards and upped its metro performance, too., meanwhile, kept its title as the speed king in cities. It remains the only carrier to hit median download speeds of 100 Mbps or more in all 125 tested markets. Even more impressive: it topped 200 Mbps in 123 of them and hit 500 Mbps in 23 cities. It also earned the top award for Highest 5G Availability – so if raw speed and reach are your priorities, this is it.





So yeah – this isn't a one-horse race. Each of the big three US carriers has its strengths and all of them are pushing each other to improve. In fact,



Still, studies and awards are great, but the “best” carrier really comes down to what works for you. Whether you are after lightning-fast 5G speeds, strong coverage in rural areas or just the right mix of perks and pricing, it is all about finding the plan that fits your lifestyle. So yeah – this isn't a one-horse race. Each of the big three US carriers has its strengths and all of them are pushing each other to improve. In fact, J.D. Power's own study shows the race is now closer than ever when it comes to overall network quality and coverage Still, studies and awards are great, but the “best” carrier really comes down to what works for you. Whether you are after lightning-fast 5G speeds, strong coverage in rural areas or just the right mix of perks and pricing, it is all about finding the plan that fits your lifestyle.



Do you care more about ultra-fast 5G in the city? Then T-Mobile is probably your pick. Need rock-solid coverage across the country? Verizon is tough to beat. Or maybe AT&T 's balance of reliability and performance in your area hits the sweet spot.



