This free app can get your Android phone to run PC games better than ever
This emulator update brings PC game compatibility to MediaTek and Exynos phones too.
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G8 Galileo. | Image by GameSir
Playing actual PC games on your Android phone has always been one of those ideas that sounds incredible but never quite delivers. That might be about to change, though, because Winlator (one of the most popular Windows-on-Android emulators) just dropped its v11.0 stable release, and it could be the update that turns this from a cool experiment into something people actually use.
For those unfamiliar, Winlator is a free app that lets your Android phone or tablet run Windows PC games locally. No cloud streaming, no subscription, just your phone doing the work.
Winlator has always leaned heavily on Snapdragon-powered devices, which left a lot of Android phones out. However, version 11 starts to fix that with an experimental OpenGL wrapper called Gladio, built to bring compatibility to MediaTek and Exynos chips running Mali GPUs. If it works as intended, a much wider pool of phones could suddenly get in on PC gaming.
Android phones pack serious hardware these days, yet gaming on mobile is still mostly free-to-play stuff with microtransactions. Emulators like Winlator are quietly carving out a different path, one where your phone doubles as a portable PC gaming rig.
I'm not a gamer myself, so I'll be upfront about that. However, one of our colleagues gave Winlator v11.0 a spin and said it delivers impressive performance, noticeably better than what they'd experienced on the latest builds of Winlator, GameHub, and GameNative. More testing is needed, but the early signs are encouraging.
If you've been curious about running PC games on your phone, this might be the best reason yet to try.
Winlator v11 brings some big changes
For those unfamiliar, Winlator is a free app that lets your Android phone or tablet run Windows PC games locally. No cloud streaming, no subscription, just your phone doing the work.
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The standout change is updated GPU drivers with patches for Adreno 8-series GPUs. In practice, phones with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite should see better graphics and fewer crashes in demanding titles that previously just wouldn't run right.
Not just for Snapdragon phones anymore
Kishi Ultra. | Image by Razer
Winlator has always leaned heavily on Snapdragon-powered devices, which left a lot of Android phones out. However, version 11 starts to fix that with an experimental OpenGL wrapper called Gladio, built to bring compatibility to MediaTek and Exynos chips running Mali GPUs. If it works as intended, a much wider pool of phones could suddenly get in on PC gaming.
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The update also brings Wine 10.10 and Box64 v0.4.0. Wine tricks Windows software into thinking it's running on a real PC, and Box64 translates PC instructions into something your phone's processor can work with. Both should mean faster load times and better stability for 64-bit apps.
What would get you to try running PC games on your phone?
Why this should be on your radar
Android phones pack serious hardware these days, yet gaming on mobile is still mostly free-to-play stuff with microtransactions. Emulators like Winlator are quietly carving out a different path, one where your phone doubles as a portable PC gaming rig.
Some Reddit users have pointed out that the developer hasn't released source code for newer versions, though, which is worth keeping in mind if transparency matters to you.
First impressions from our team
I'm not a gamer myself, so I'll be upfront about that. However, one of our colleagues gave Winlator v11.0 a spin and said it delivers impressive performance, noticeably better than what they'd experienced on the latest builds of Winlator, GameHub, and GameNative. More testing is needed, but the early signs are encouraging.
If you've been curious about running PC games on your phone, this might be the best reason yet to try.
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