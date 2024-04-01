Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year

By
4comments
iOS Apple Software updates
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
If your iPhone is running iOS 17, there is a 100% chance that it will be receiving the iOS 18 update later this year. 9to5Mac cites a leaker on social media with a private account and a great track record who states that all iPhones running iOS 17 will receive the update to iOS 18. With this in mind, if you own one of the following iPhone models, prepare to update your handset in September:

Now it goes without saying (although we will anyway) that the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will all come out of the box preloaded with iOS 18.

Render of the iPhone 16 Pro Max - These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Render of the iPhone 16 Pro Max

As for iPadOS 18, it appears that Apple will be dropping support for the 6th-generation iPad (6th generation), the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the second-generation
10.5-inch iPad Pro. That leaves the following iPad tablets in line to receive iPadOS 18:

  • iPad: 2019 and later
  • iPad mini: 2019 and later
  • iPad Air: 2019 and later
  • iPad Pro 2018 and later
It is interesting to note that Apple will end support for the second-generation iPad Pro tablets while continuing support for the seventh-generation iPad model. The 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch second-gen iPad Pro models are powered by the A10X Fusion chip while the seventh-gen iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion SoC. Considering that the former chipset is slightly more advanced than the latter, it is a surprise that Apple decided to keep supporting the iPad and will drop support for the iPad Pro models.

Both iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will be unveiled June 10th during the WWDC 2024 Keynote with both operating systems getting released in September, around the same time that the new iPhone 16 line starts to ship. We expect iOS 18 to include some new AI-backed features possibly including an AI upgrade for Siri and the introduction of an AI App Store.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

