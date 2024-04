These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year

If your iPhone is running iOS 17 , there is a 100% chance that it will be receiving the iOS 18 update later this year. 9to5Mac cites a leaker on social media with a private account and a great track record who states that all iPhones runningwill receive the update to. With this in mind, if you own one of the following iPhone models, prepare to update your handset in September:









As for iPadOS 18, it appears that Apple will be dropping support for the 6th-generation iPad (6th generation), the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the second-generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro. That leaves the following iPad tablets in line to receive iPadOS 18:

iPad: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

It is interesting to note that Apple will end support for the second-generation iPad Pro tablets while continuing support for the seventh-generation iPad model. The 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch second-gen iPad Pro models are powered by the A10X Fusion chip while the seventh-gen iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion SoC. Considering that the former chipset is slightly more advanced than the latter, it is a surprise that Apple decided to keep supporting the iPad and will drop support for the iPad Pro models.