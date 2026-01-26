The record-breaking iQOO 15 Ultra now has an official premiere day
This one is all about gaming.
The iQOO 15 for reference. | Image by iQOO
Less than a week ago, reports about the iQOO 15 Ultra came in with the news that this phone broke the AnTuTu record with the highest-ranking score ever.
Currently, the Red Magic 11 Pro sits at the No. 1 spot with a total score of 4,002,199 points, but the iQOO 15 Ultra allegedly topped that with a score of 4,518,403 points.
The promotional banner above screams "cyberpunk", and that's not accidental: the iQOO 15 Ultra will be a gaming-first flagship. Two of the color options are apparently called "2077 Flowing Orange" and "2049 Ice Blue", which is another marketing move that should impress gamers.
These touch-based controls sit on the left and right sides near the main button area, making them easy to reach when holding the phone horizontally. The buttons come with built-in adaptive presets for popular FPS games and support advanced mapping, including combo actions and shortcuts.
Hardware-wise, each button operates with a 600Hz touch sampling rate and uses dual independent control chips, designed to reduce input delay and boost accuracy.
Since this will be a niche phone for gamers, there'll be a large cooling fan and enhanced thermal systems that include a large vapor chamber. Gaming is processor-demanding: the produced heat is significant, which, in return, is an enemy of the chipset and the performance.
Credible tipster info says the iQOO 15 Ultra will arrive with a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO display (a flat panel: rejoice!) with high refresh rate support.
The chipset itself is said to be Qualcomm's current flagship silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. As we've discussed before, the iQOO 15 Ultra might come with a variant that offers 24 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB storage.
The battery is said to be a 7,400 mAh capacity one (with bypass charging and superfast 100W wired charging speeds).
Now, the iQOO beast has an official date attached to it: February 4 is when the unveiling is set to take place (in China).
It's a looker
Image by iQOO
Other reports claim that the upcoming handset will introduce “Super-Sensitive Touch Shoulder Buttons,” a first for smartphones.
An anti-sweat algorithm addresses issues during extended gaming sessions. With no moving parts, the buttons avoid mechanical wear, promising a virtually unlimited lifespan.
What else is there?
Again, there's no confirmation that the iQOO 15 Ultra will surely arrive in the US, but if you're deep in the rabbit hole, you already know the drill: there are several China-based online stores that can send you this beast to play with. Just don't play on it if you're in the White House.
