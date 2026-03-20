Forget "Digital Detox": the real reason QWERTY phones are making a comeback in 2026

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It's about communication

It's the little things

Arabic

Korean

German (QWERTZ)

French (AZERTY)

Standard (QWERTY)

4.03-inch AMOLED display

4,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset

Qi2 wireless charging (MagSafe compatible)

5G support, Bluetooth, NFC

3.5mm audio jack (take that, $1,000 flagships!)

256 GB of storage and a MicroSD slot (this feels too good to be true!)

50 MP rear camera, 24 MP selfie camera

Android 16 and five years of security upgrades

Going Elite

Android 16

Nothing to do with nostalgia

Instead of hitting three times the number 2 on my old Nokia just to get to the letter "c", the aforementioned devices come with a built-in QWERTY keyboard. Sure, there'll be a period of relearning and adjusting your thumbs to this layout, but I'm pretty sure you'll be able to write long messages pretty quickly.I'm not going to lie: as much as I like my 6.82-inch touchscreen, I still hit the wrong virtual key when typing – and it drives me crazy, especially when I'm rushing.Autocorrect is helpful, yes, but it often gets in the way of various jargon or, ahem, streetwise phrases and words out of the Urban Dictionary. Also, if I had to do my job on a phone or a tablet, I'd be ever so slightly better off than Sisyphus: typing a mess, only to delete it, type it again, delete it, and so on. Physical keyboards for me, please!I regard the Clicks Communicator and the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite (and similar products) to be perfect not just for journos, but for anyone who either has to write many work-related messages and emails a day or has a passion for writing.And, finally – and it's not to be ignored – for people who can't (or don't want to) deal with touchscreens. For example, having a finger tremor is something that gets in the way of typing on a touchscreen.The Clicks Communicator is shaping up to be a mighty clever gadget. Its makers didn't stop at a simple QWERTY keyboard, but they offer several keyboard layouts to choose from:This is the kind of move that makes the Clicks Communicator live up to its name and turns it into a device with a truly global potential.The phone won't be a slouch, either. It's expected (later in 2026, but it's available for preorders) with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset under the hood and promised software updates up to Android 20. The mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 8300 can't go toe-to-toe with a flagship silicon like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but here's the point: it doesn't need to. While your all-screen phones need all the power they can get for your gaming sessions and heavy 8K video editing, the Clicks Communicator is here to help you get your work done faster.I expect great battery life out of this one. Why? Because of this:Remember when I said the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 is a mid-range chipset? That's valid in terms of raw power, but this is still a chipset built on a fairly advanced 4nm node, so it should be easy on the battery. Moreover, I doubt that you'll get the Clicks Communicator to binge-watch Netflix on it; the absence of pointless reels and doomscrolling will have its positive effect on the overall battery life, too.Apart from the specs above, the phone comes with:The Communicator phone may be 12mm thick, but it's super light at 170 g – I assume it's a breeze to hold.The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is not yet being mass-produced; a Kickstarter to fund it will be started soon (on March 24, to be precise). But we already had our hands-on time with a working prototype. It's so funky.This phone also comes with a 4.03-inch display. The Elite model brings back-lit touch-sensitive keys, which is cool. It's a "best of both worlds" kind of thing. For example, you can swipe to scroll. Nice touch (pun intended).With the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite, one can choose between the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipsets. As you can guess, the 8-series chipset is the more powerful one. So if all you want to do is chat with your friends faster, the 7400 should do the trick without hiccups.Like the Communicator, the Elite handset will also come withand five years of security updates.As you can clearly see, what matters here is not nostalgia. Nobody at MWC was seriously suggesting that people abandon modern smartphones or return to the early 2000s. The Mobile World Congress 2026 showcase made it clear that devices like the Clicks Communicator and the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite are built with a unique philosophy in mind.These phones are not about escaping technology. They are about using it more deliberately.A physical keyboard changes the relationship between the user and the device. It favors writing, responding, and getting things done over endless scrolling and passive content consumption. Combined with modern hardware and current Android software, these devices feel less like throwbacks and more like specialized productivity tools.In other words, the QWERTY phone is not returning as a relic of the past. It is reappearing as a niche device for people who still see their phone primarily as a communication tool rather than a portable entertainment screen. I'm a big fan of that idea.