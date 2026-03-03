Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hands-on: is this the keyboard phone revolution?







Just as we were waxing poetic about the Clicks Communicator , we stumbled on yet another gem here at MWC 2026.





It was at the booth of Unihertz — a company we've known for its love for minimalist smartphones and various experiments over the years.





Well, now they have the Unihertz Titan 2. That's the unit that first drew our eyes to the booth — it's a functional keyboard phone that's actually available for purchase at $399.99 from the Unihertz website.





But then, we looked over to the other side of the booth and our eyes found the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite.





A more refined and vibrant variant









Turns out, Unihertz is about to launch a Kistarter campaign for its next iteration of the Titan — the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. Still, there were functional demo units at the kiosk and I had the freedom to browse through them.





They take that old BlackBerry Passport look and move it further, with smoothened edges, slightly arched display glass, and keyboard slants. The keys here are still touch sensitive and you can just swipe your finger over the keyboard to scroll or use an on-screen mouse pointer. Or, you can use it to move your cursor for finer text edits. Oh, and it's backlit.



Recommended For You

There are a few special function keys for Android navigation and I got the impression they can be customized.





Speaking of customizable keys, there's a special action button on the side that you can assign to do whatever you wish.





The Titan 2 Elite will be up on Kickstarter this month (March), but I don't know anything about price. But it will be available in two colors — the currently-inescapable orange and also black.





Titan 2 - the one you can buy right now









The Unihertz Titan 2 was crowdfunded in 2024 and began shipping near the end of 2025. It's currently available as a product off Unihertz's web store for $399.





It's a bit different to the Elite. The new model was made to be slightly more compact and shaved off a couple of features. The OG Titan 2 has a small secondary display embedded in its camera module on the back. It can show a clock or, of course, notifications.





It also has two separate customizable action buttons, so you can tie two favorite apps or specific phone functions to them.





Its keyboard is flatter and overall less refined, but the keys are still big and easy to find with your fingers. They also double as a touchpad, just like on the newer Elite.

Are these smartphone killers?





OK, OK, no need to be tongue-in-cheek. It's pretty interesting to see this "relic of the past" be making some sort of a return. The Titan 2 was backed by 7,000 people who raised more than $2 million. I'm pretty sure the Clicks Communicator has more marketing hype behind it to go even further.





Are they nice to have? Sure. Can they stand up to 6.8-inch slabs or foldable phones ? I do doubt it.









Are keyboard phones making a comeback?