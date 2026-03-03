Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hands-on: is this the keyboard phone revolution?

The clicks are coming! The clicks are coming!

Hands-on
Two Unihertz Titan 2 Elite models - one in orange, one in black
The past and the new combined in a pretty cute package | Image by PhoneArena
Are keyboard phones making a comeback?

Just as we were waxing poetic about the Clicks Communicator, we stumbled on yet another gem here at MWC 2026.

It was at the booth of Unihertz — a company we've known for its love for minimalist smartphones and various experiments over the years.

Well, now they have the Unihertz Titan 2. That's the unit that first drew our eyes to the booth — it's a functional keyboard phone that's actually available for purchase at $399.99 from the Unihertz website.

But then, we looked over to the other side of the booth and our eyes found the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite.

A more refined and vibrant variant



Turns out, Unihertz is about to launch a Kistarter campaign for its next iteration of the Titan — the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. Still, there were functional demo units at the kiosk and I had the freedom to browse through them.

They take that old BlackBerry Passport look and move it further, with smoothened edges, slightly arched display glass, and keyboard slants. The keys here are still touch sensitive and you can just swipe your finger over the keyboard to scroll or use an on-screen mouse pointer. Or, you can use it to move your cursor for finer text edits. Oh, and it's backlit.

There are a few special function keys for Android navigation and I got the impression they can be customized.

Speaking of customizable keys, there's a special action button on the side that you can assign to do whatever you wish.

The Titan 2 Elite will be up on Kickstarter this month (March), but I don't know anything about price. But it will be available in two colors — the currently-inescapable orange and also black.

Titan 2 - the one you can buy right now



The Unihertz Titan 2 was crowdfunded in 2024 and began shipping near the end of 2025. It's currently available as a product off Unihertz's web store for $399.

It's a bit different to the Elite. The new model was made to be slightly more compact and shaved off a couple of features. The OG Titan 2 has a small secondary display embedded in its camera module on the back. It can show a clock or, of course, notifications.

It also has two separate customizable action buttons, so you can tie two favorite apps or specific phone functions to them.

Its keyboard is flatter and overall less refined, but the keys are still big and easy to find with your fingers. They also double as a touchpad, just like on the newer Elite.

Are these smartphone killers?


OK, OK, no need to be tongue-in-cheek. It's pretty interesting to see this "relic of the past" be making some sort of a return. The Titan 2 was backed by 7,000 people who raised more than $2 million. I'm pretty sure the Clicks Communicator has more marketing hype behind it to go even further.

Are they nice to have? Sure. Can they stand up to 6.8-inch slabs or foldable phones? I do doubt it.


Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless