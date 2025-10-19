Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Why Apple's new in-house 'C1X' cellular modem is a bigger deal than the spec bump.

By
Apple’s new M5 iPad Pro is yet another minor "chip-and-ship" update you can probably skip. The real story is a tiny new component inside: an in-house cellular chip, which signals a huge strategic move in Apple's long-running feud with Qualcomm.

What’s new in the M5 iPad Pro?


Like the new MacBooks, the M5 iPad Pro refresh was unceremoniously dropped with just a processor bump. As Apple analyst Mark Gurman noted, the device only has "modest improvements" beyond the M5. The M4 iPad Pro is already a beast, and Gurman rightly points out, "if you’re on an M4 iPad Pro, you’re going to essentially see no difference in day-to-day use."

The biggest change, at least for industry watchers, isn't the M5 at all. It’s the new in-house C1X cellular modem, which replaces the third-party component Apple used to use. It also has a new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and support for faster external displays, but these are tiny, niche upgrades.

Why this little chip is a big deal


So, why should you care about a modem? Honestly, you probably shouldn't, but Apple definitely does. That "third-party component" Apple just ditched? That was from Qualcomm. If you've followed tech for a while, you know Apple and Qualcomm have a long, messy history of suing each other over patents and licensing fees.

Apple hates relying on other companies for critical parts, especially a frenemy like Qualcomm. For years, Apple has been pouring billions into designing its own modems to finally cut Qualcomm out, control its costs, and integrate its tech. This C1X modem is the first real fruit of that labor, appearing in an iPad. It's a massive step in Apple's quest for total vertical integration.

This is for Apple, not for you


This update is the most "Apple" move ever. It's a huge business and engineering win for them, but it means next to nothing for the average person. As Gurman notes, "Apple’s switch to in-house components may make business sense, but we’re not at the point where the experience is changing noticeably."

He also points out that "most iPad buyers opt for the Wi-Fi only option anyway," which makes this shiny new chip completely irrelevant for the majority of customers. This update doesn't change the buying decision one bit. The real test will be when these in-house modems come to the iPhone. That's where performance has to be perfect, and that's when Qualcomm will really feel the pinch. For now, this is just a quiet, strategic first shot.

