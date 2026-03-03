Google announces new fun and functional features that are hitting your Android device this week

New Android tools announced by Google





In a new blog post, Google has detailed several upgrades coming to the Android ecosystem that focus on making the operating system feel more personal and helpful. For example, the new live location sharing feature, which is integrated directly into Google Messages, lets you actually see where your friends are without needing to open Google Maps. This can be helpful for those that are in the habit of sharing their location with friends and family members.













These are the rest of the tools announced for this udpate:



Custom calling cards : Google is allowing Android users to design their own custom calling cards, which lets them choose the image, font, and color they'd like to use to represent themselves when they call a friend.



Google Play Shorts: Android is bringing a new feature to Google Play that lets users discover new apps through a TikTok-style feed of videos that show them how an app actually works before they download it.

Android Auto games: For those moments when you're sitting in a parked car with the kids, a new set of Teacher-Approved Games (e.g., Disney Coloring World and Marvel HQ) is coming to Android Auto to keep the kiddos occupied.

Recover lost luggage with Find Hub: If you’ve already added a tracker tag to your luggage, you can share the link with your airline so they can help you get your luggage back. It is your choice when you want to share your luggage’s location and when you want to stop.

Emoji Kitchen remixes: For the emoji-loving crowd, Gboard is also getting more mashup options.