Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Google announces new fun and functional features that are hitting your Android device this week

From dashboard games for kids to new emoji mashups, here is the breakdown.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Google
New Android features for March 2026
New Android features for March 2026 | Image by Google
Getting that new phone feeling without actually needing to visit the store and part ways with some of that hard-earned cash is always a welcome change. However, today, all Google is doing is rolling out a new batch of Android updates that might actually end up saving your next vacation from a luggage-related disaster. To that end, Google has announced a new batch of Android updates this month, and while some of them are purely for entertainment value, others might actually end up being lifesavers.

New Android tools announced by Google


In a new blog post, Google has detailed several upgrades coming to the Android ecosystem that focus on making the operating system feel more personal and helpful. For example, the new live location sharing feature, which is integrated directly into Google Messages, lets you actually see where your friends are without needing to open Google Maps. This can be helpful for those that are in the habit of sharing their location with friends and family members.



These are the rest of the tools announced for this udpate:

Recommended For You

  • Custom calling cards: Google is allowing Android users to design their own custom calling cards, which lets them choose the image, font, and color they'd like to use to represent themselves when they call a friend.


  • Google Play Shorts: Android is bringing a new feature to Google Play that lets users discover new apps through a TikTok-style feed of videos that show them how an app actually works before they download it.

  • Android Auto games: For those moments when you're sitting in a parked car with the kids, a new set of Teacher-Approved Games (e.g., Disney Coloring World and Marvel HQ) is coming to Android Auto to keep the kiddos occupied.

  • Recover lost luggage with Find Hub: If you’ve already added a tracker tag to your luggage, you can share the link with your airline so they can help you get your luggage back. It is your choice when you want to share your luggage’s location and when you want to stop.

  • Emoji Kitchen remixes: For the emoji-loving crowd, Gboard is also getting more mashup options.

Why this update is important to your daily routine


The Emoji Kitchen remixed emojis themselves may not be a major feature, but the overall effort here is to keep Android on par with the customizations and features that the other guys have to offer. By integrating location sharing in Messages via Find Hub, Google is making it much easier to stay connected with the people in your life without relying on third-party apps to do so.

This update is also great news for parents. By providing high-quality Teacher-Approved Games on Android Auto, Google is making sure that we're not scrambling to find a tablet to keep our kiddos occupied while we're sitting in the carpool lane or charging our EVs. Google is thinking about the in-between moments in life, not just the moments we're staring at our phones.

How do you feel about your phone showing a custom "Calling Card" when you call people?
3 Votes


My take on these new Android features


As for the new features themselves, I have to admit that I find the Google Play Shorts feature to be rather interesting. Have you ever installed an app that looked great in the app store but ended up being rather clunky in real life? A quick video preview of the app itself is going to save us all a ton of "install and immediately delete" cycles.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless