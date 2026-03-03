Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Google's latest Find Hub update makes it even easier to find your luggage

Find Hub now lets you share your suitcase's live location with airlines.

Google Find Hub Infographic
Image by Google
There may be nothing more frustrating in the world than waiting for an eagerly anticipated vacation to start and spending the time watching an empty luggage carousel spin around with your luggage still stuck in some other state. Most of us have been there, and for some of us, the solution to this problem has been to simply start using Bluetooth-based luggage trackers. However, the communication between these types of devices and airlines was always sort of a "he said, she said" situation, but now Google is looking to change this with their new update to Find Hub.

A smarter way to track your luggage


In a new blog post, Google has shared that it has added a "Share Item Location" feature to Find Hub with the sole purpose of helping baggage claim departments do their job. Rather than simply letting you know where your luggage currently is, Find Hub can now create a link to this location and send it to the airline. This way, they can get an actual look at where your luggage currently is and go retrieve it, rather than simply filing a report and waiting for it to turn up.

How to use the new luggage sharing feature


  1. Choose your item: Open the Find Hub app and select the tracker tag attached to your luggage.
  2. Create a link: Tap the "Share item location" button to create a link to your item's location.
  3. Share with the airline: Copy and paste the link into the airline’s app or website when filing your baggage claim.

Why this is a game-changer for travelers


This is notable because it is no longer just Google in a bubble trying to release a feature that will be sandboxed to just Android devices. The company has actually managed to get the industry on board, with over 10 major airlines that are already on board. These include airlines such as Lufthansa, Air India, and Turkish Airlines, and others like Qantas set to join soon.

But that’s not all. Google has also partnered with WorldTracer and NetTracer, which are the systems most airports use to try and find missing bags. This ensures that your phone’s information can actually talk to the airport’s systems.

But wait; there’s more. Suitcase manufacturers like Samsonite and July are actually building this feature right into their luggage, as I recently got to try out last week. This way, you don’t have to worry about buying a special tag, as your suitcase will actually be part of the Find Hub network.

All that to say that Google is in a powerful position here to compete against Apple’s Find My network, which has been the gold standard for travelers over the last few years.

My take on the new Find Hub features


The fear or losing bags is precisely why I’m strictly a "carry-on only" traveler within the United States. However, for those that are doing longer trips and have no choice but to check in their bags, this new feature will surely be appreciated.

The peace of mind provided by being able to say, "I know it's in Terminal 4, here is the proof," is huge. Furthermore, the fact that the links expire automatically is a great touch for privacy as well, as you don't want someone on an airline arbitrarily tracking your luggage once it’s safely back in your home.

If you are a frequent flyer, that alone makes the Find Hub ecosystem worth exploring. We are finally moving beyond the era of "dumb" luggage, and I am here for that.

