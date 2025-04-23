Huawei launches a $165 phone with a 6,620 mAh battery and a 90 Hz screen





Huawei Enjoy 80 key specs :

Screen: 6.67" 720x1604 pixel

Camera: 50MP 1080p

RAM: 8GB RAM

Battery and charging: 6620mAh 40W

Storage: 128/256/512GB

Processor: Kirin 710A

Price from CNY 1,199 ($165)









The resolution is also pretty low at HD+ (720 x 1604 pixels, 264 PPI), and the device is rated at 1000 nits of peak brightness, which in 2025 is not spectacular. Further down the specs sheet, we find an IP64 dust and water resistance, 4G connectivity (no 5G sadly), and a Kirin 710A processor.This silicon is based on a 14nm manufacturing process and dates all the way back to 2018. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and is available in several storage configurations—from 128GB all the way up to 512GB.In the camera department, we have a 50MP main camera under a lens with an aperture of f/1.8. There's no ultrawide camera; the second lens on the back is just a depth sensor. The phone runs HarmonyOS 4.0 and launches in four colors: Sky Blue, Sky White, Golden Black, and Field Green.We don't have any information about a global release, but the Huawei Enjoy 80 will be in stores in China from April 26.