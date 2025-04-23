Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Huawei launches a $165 phone with a 6,620 mAh battery and a 90 Hz screen

Huawei
Huawei launches a $165 phone with a 6,620 mAh battery and a 90 Hz screen
Huawei is alive and kicking, at least in China. The company has unveiled its latest budget phone—the Huawei Enjoy 80—and it comes with some really interesting features, especially when you consider the asking price of CNY 1,199 ($165).

The Enjoy 80 comes with a huge 6,620 mAh battery, and unsurprisingly, it's of the silicon-carbon variety. You can check out our detailed article about this type of battery, but long story short, companies are adding silicon to the carbon anode of a normal lithium-ion battery to expand the capacity.

Another key feature of the Enjoy 80 is the screen. It's a controversial affair because on the one hand, it's a 90Hz refresh rate panel, but on the other, the technology behind it is not OLED, but the good old LCD.

The Huawei Enjoy 80 comes in four different colors | Image by Huawei - Huawei launches a $165 phone with a 6,620 mAh battery and a 90 Hz screen
The Huawei Enjoy 80 comes in four different colors | Image by Huawei


The resolution is also pretty low at HD+ (720 x 1604 pixels, 264 PPI), and the device is rated at 1000 nits of peak brightness, which in 2025 is not spectacular. Further down the specs sheet, we find an IP64 dust and water resistance, 4G connectivity (no 5G sadly), and a Kirin 710A processor.

This silicon is based on a 14nm manufacturing process and dates all the way back to 2018. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and is available in several storage configurations—from 128GB all the way up to 512GB.

In the camera department, we have a 50MP main camera under a lens with an aperture of f/1.8. There's no ultrawide camera; the second lens on the back is just a depth sensor. The phone runs HarmonyOS 4.0 and launches in four colors: Sky Blue, Sky White, Golden Black, and Field Green.

We don't have any information about a global release, but the Huawei Enjoy 80 will be in stores in China from April 26.

Huawei Enjoy 80 key specs:
  • Screen: 6.67" 720x1604 pixel
  • Camera: 50MP 1080p
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • Battery and charging: 6620mAh 40W
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Processor: Kirin 710A
  • Price from CNY 1,199 ($165)


Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
