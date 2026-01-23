The deal is signed: 200 million Americans will continue to enjoy TikTok, but it could get "slower"
The "secret sauce" algorithm was what prolonged the deal for years.
Back in 2024, Biden signed the bill that forces TikTok to be sold or get banned – and after multiple delays and hiccups, the deal is finally signed.
It won't be banned (for now)
Image by TikTok
The consequences of the deal will soon manifest themselves, and some say US TikTok might even get "slower", since it'll work differently from the global version. Users could also get recommendations that are not as on point as with the original Chinese-made algorithm.
What's new?
TikTok's US operations are now run by a new company called TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, which will protect American user data and control the app with cybersecurity measures. The joint venture is independent and managed by a seven-member board, mostly made up of Americans. Adam Presser, formerly of WarnerMedia, is the CEO.
Three investors each own 15%: Oracle (which will secure US user data and manage the app's recommendation algorithm), Silver Lake and MGX. ByteDance keeps a 19.9% stake, while the remaining 35.1% is owned by companies including Michael Dell's family office and Vastmere Strategic Investments.
TikTok's global CEO, Shou Zi Chew, and executives from the main investors also sit on the board. The deal has drawn attention from former President Trump, who said he was happy to help "save TikTok".
TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC is dedicated to the safety and security of millions of Americans who create, discover, and connect with what they love on the apps we operate. The Joint Venture has been established in compliance with the Executive Order signed by President Trump on September 25, 2025. Our foundation is a comprehensive data privacy and cybersecurity program we operate under defined safeguards to protect national security and secure U.S. user data, apps and the algorithm. We safeguard the U.S. content ecosystem, holding decision-making authority for trust and safety policies and moderation.
TikTok is sticking around for now, much to everyone's relief. Whether it'll feel the same with a new US flavor… that's for you to discover.
