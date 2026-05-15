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The coastal dad's guide to outsmarting Mother Nature with the help of Verizon

Be sure to follow these steps before the storm hits.

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Sebastian Pier
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A man at the seashore.
Living near the coast can be tricky. | Image by Verizon
True naturalists, in contrast to mere nature wannabe-fans, will tell you that nature is still trying to kill us. Sure, in the last couple of centuries we, the people, have learned a trick or two to hurt it back. But when nature goes all out on us – like with hurricanes, we can't make it go away.

There are some things that we, however, can do to mitigate the devastating effects of natural disasters. Some of those include our beloved smartphones.

Some important prep tips


A list of tips.
Several simple steps to stay safe. | Image by Verizon


Ray Pastore is a Ph.D., a coastal dad and technology professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He shares several super important hurricane prep tips for Verizon audiences, but these can be applied if you're on rival T-Mobile or AT&T, too. When it's time to stay safe and connected, there's no time for dispute over the best 5G plans and best coverage.

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As Mr. Pastore tells us, the biggest lesson he's learned is to prepare your devices, supplies and communication plan before the hurricane hits. This is part of family life on the North Carolina coast where he's been living for 16 years.

It's not just the "before", though – one needs a plan during and after the storm hits as well.

Staying connected


Ray is glad that Verizon has recently introduced new tools like AI, drones and expanded satellite support to help bring back service if anything happens.

But you need several things ready, like:

  • A reliable smartphone (this is your weather radio, flashlight and more)
  • Charging cables and power banks
  • Verizon Home Internet or Wi-Fi
  • Family location sharing, Verizon Family
  • Devices for kids, Gizmo Watch or kid-friendly tablet

Overall, one should start thinking about hurricanes in late spring. From then on, you should keep an eye on forecasts through the summer and fall.

Which carrier has provided the best network in times of disasters?
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Prepare for something harsher


"If the forecast is a Category 1, I prepare for a Category 2 or ", says Ray.

Before the storm arrives, people should make sure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on all phones, precise location access is turned on in weather and safety apps, and all phones, kids' devices, and battery packs are fully charged.

It is also important to download offline maps in case an evacuation becomes necessary, take photos or videos of the home and valuables for cloud storage documentation and review insurance coverage.

Vehicles should be filled with gas, generators prepared if available, and loose outdoor items brought inside.

The author also says that most of their devices are protected through Verizon Mobile Protect insurance, which covers the family's phones and watches for a monthly fee.

Parents are additionally encouraged to talk with their children about the preparations, explain where devices will be charged, and outline the steps being taken to keep everyone safe, as sharing information can help reduce anxiety.

During the storm


During a hurricane, families should focus on conserving power, staying connected and maintaining a sense of calm.

Tablets or simple devices can help keep kids occupied, while limiting constant exposure to emergency alerts may reduce stress.

But you need to conserve device power. So do enable low-power mode, lower screen brightness and close unnecessary apps. Don't doomscroll Instagram is what I'd add – your favorite celebrity's new look can certainly wait.

Furthermore, location-sharing tools like Verizon Family Plus can also help families stay in touch with simple updates to loved ones.

If evacuation is needed


Evacuation is sometimes unavoidable. During Hurricane Florence, Ray's security cameras reconnected once power was restored, helping determine when it was safe to return home.

After the storm, families should focus on safety and documentation before beginning cleanup.

You don't need every tool out there – you just need to do the right thing at the right moment.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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