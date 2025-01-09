TCL announces new NXTPAPER phones and tablets at CES 2025

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus | Image credit: TCL

Equipped with a large 11.5-inch display with 2.2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 550 nits peak brightness, the tablet promises to offer users that “paper feel” with “smart appeal.”



Just like many other NXTPAPER devices, the new tablet features a NXTPAPER Key, a hardware button that allows users to move between different display types (i.e. full-color or E-Ink mode).



According to TCL, the NXTPAPER 11 Plus is the company’s first AI-powered tablet. Among the many tasks that AI will support on the tablet, TCL mentions Text Assist (text generation, translation, and summarization), Writing Assist (email drafting), Smart Voice Memo (voice recording, transcribing, and summarization), Smart Translation (translation), AI Subtitles, and image search via Circle to Search.





TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G | Images credits: TCL

Unfortunately, no details about the tablet’s hardware have been revealed yet. The same goes for price and availability, but we do know the NXTPAPER 11 Plus slate will be launched in North America.



TCL K32 | Images credits: TCL

Just like the NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet, both phones will be launched in North America at a later date. Their prices haven't been announced yet, but TCL's phones aren't usually expensive.

TCL might not be a big smartphone brand, but the company does offer some unique products thanks to its proprietary NXTPAPER technology. Speaking of which, TCL announced at CES 2025 an update to its screen technology, NXTPAPER 4.0.Originally introduced back in 2021, the NXTPAPER technology focuses on providing a comfy viewing experience through both software and hardware breakthroughs.TCL continuously improved this technology, so NXTPAPER 4.0 comes with a few new improvements like advanced nano-matrix lithography technology that’s supposed to greatly enhance display clarity. Besides that, NXTPAPER 4.0 introduces some easy-to-use personalization features such as Smart Eye Comfort Mode (powered by AI) and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode.One of the first devices to embed NXTPAPER 4.0 technology is the NXTPAPER 11 Plus, a large tablet that carries both Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode.