TCL launches new 50 NXTPAPER smartphones, reveals AI partnership with Microsoft
TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER | Image credit: TCLTCL had a strong presence at IFA this year. The company introduced a brand-new tablet, the NXTPAPER 14, and announced the commercial availability of another one, the Tab 11 Gen 2.
But that’s not everything that TCL revealed at the trade fair last week. A new duo of smartphones is now available for purchase in Europe, the 50 NXTPAPER and 50 Pro NXTPAPER.
Both phones utilize TCL’s NXTPAPER technology and have been designed to enhance reading experiences and content creation. TCL 50 NXTPAPER and 50 Pro NXTPAPER come with 6.8-inch NXTPAPER displays that feature FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The NXTPAPER technology reduces the strain on the eyes by delivering a paper-like experience. The phones feature the NXTPAPER Key, which enables a smooth transition to Max Ink Mode.
TCL’s 50 NXTPAPER phones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and 8GB RAM. The 50 NXTPAPER model packs 256GB internal storage, while the 50 Pro NXTPAPER variant has 512GB internal storage, but they both come with microSD card slot for memory expansion.
Another difference between the two phones is the camera configuration. The 50 NXTPAPER has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, but the 50 Pro NXTPAPER has a much better 32-megapixel selfie snapper. However, both handsets come with 108-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras.
Similarly, both phones are powered by 5,010 mAh batteries that feature 33W wired charging support. As expected, TCL’s phones ship with Android 14 right out of the box and will receive two years of OS updates.
Along with their commercial availability, TCL also announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to further enhance these phones with advanced AI technology. The 50 NXTPAPER and 50 Pro NXTPAPER are TCL’s first smartphones to utilize Microsoft’s Azure AI capabilities, including LLM (Large Language Models) and Automatic Speech Recognition.
As far as price is concerned, TCL 50 NXTPAPER and 50 Pro NXTPAPER are now available for purchase in Europe for €230 and €300, respectively. They come in five different colors: Blue, Gold, Gray, Pink, and White.
It’s also worth mentioning that the TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER is also available in Latin America, whereas the vanilla model is only selling in Europe at the moment.
