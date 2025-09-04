TCL launches the Movetime MT48 smartwatch and Nxtpaper 5G Junior smartphone for kids





For younger kids: The Movetime MT48 smartwatch For parents of younger children, the smartwatch is the go-to entry point. TCL's new Movetime MT48, launching in Europe, leads with a feature that should make every parent take notice: high-precision Dual Frequency GPS. This L1+L5 system is the kind of tech you find in high-end adult watches, offering far more accurate and reliable location tracking, especially in tricky downtown areas where normal GPS can get wonky.









Beyond that stellar GPS, the MT48 has all the essentials: 4G calls, an SOS button, and a solid IP68 water-resistance rating. This safety-first approach comes into sharp contrast with its newest competitor, Google's Fitbit Ace LTE, which is built around gamifying activity through a subscription-based service.









Personally, this highlights a decision to be made. Do you buy the watch with the best safety tech, or the one that builds an interactive world to encourage healthy habits? The Fitbit Ace LTE is an engaging experience, but it costs more upfront and locks you into a monthly fee. For parents whose number one priority is a reliable, no-fuss safety net, TCL's approach is more practical and budget-friendly. The Movetime MT48 is set to launch in late October in Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and France with a recommended retail price of €150 (about $175 USD via direct conversion).When a child is ready to graduate to their first smartphone, the concerns shift from just tracking to managing screen time and eye health. This is where the TCL Nxtpaper 5G Junior comes in. Its hero feature is the 6.67-inch Nxtpaper display. This isn't just any screen; it's TCL's signature eye-comfort technology, designed with a matte, paper-like finish that reduces glare and harmful blue light, making it perfect for reading and long-term use.



Under the hood, this is far from a "kiddie" phone. It's powered by a capable MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with a generous 8GB of RAM that can be expanded by another 10GB. With 256GB of internal storage and support for a microSD card up to 2TB, your kid won't be running out of space anytime soon. Additionally, the 5200mAh battery should easily last through a school day and then some.











TCL didn't skimp on other features either, including a 50MP main camera, 5G connectivity, NFC for payments, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. Paired with parental controls, it should give parents that much-needed peace of mind. The TCL Nxtpaper 5G Junior is slated for a European release in October 2025 for €249 (about $290 USD via direct conversion).

It feels like the market for kids' tech is getting more crowded by the day, and for parents, it's becoming a bit of a mess to navigate. You want to keep your kids safe and connected, but you don't want to hand them a device that's just another source of digital distraction. TCL is aiming to solve this dilemma on two fronts with a pair of new "Junior" devices, tackling both the first smartwatch and the first smartphone with a clear focus on parental peace of mind and kid wellness.