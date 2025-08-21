Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

T-Mobile wants you online from takeoff to landing, and sooner than you think

Alaska Airlines' new Atmos Rewards makes gate-to-gate Wi-Fi completely free.

In-flight Wi-Fi isn't new, but Alaska Airlines and T-Mobile are looking to push things further. The two just teamed up to bring free, super-fast Wi-Fi to select Alaska Airlines flights for Atmos Rewards members.

Wonder what Atmos Rewards is? It is Alaska's new loyalty program that merges Mileage Plan with Hawaiian Airlines' HawaiianMiles. The whole idea is to give travelers more ways to earn and spend, plus easier access across more than 1,000 destinations, thanks to Alaska, Hawaiian, and 30+ airline partners, including the oneworld alliance.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit– Alaska

To kick things off, Alaska named T-Mobile as its presenting partner, and that means Atmos Rewards members get plugged into one of the fastest in-flight connectivity systems out there. T-Mobile customers will see extra perks too, like ad-free, instant Wi-Fi logins and some exclusive goodies coming later this year.

This collaboration goes beyond a typical sponsorship – it's a shared commitment between two hometown leaders focused on delivering more value, innovation and ease to travelers across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. At T-Mobile, our mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world – and together with Alaska, we're going one step further by extending the same seamless, in-flight Wi-Fi experience our customers love to every Atmos Rewards member.
– Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile, August 20, 2025

The rollout kicks off in 2026 with Starlink-powered Wi-Fi across Alaska's regional, narrowbody and widebody planes. We are talking higher speeds, lower latency and solid enough connections for real-time messaging, gaming, and streaming across multiple devices. By 2027, Alaska says it will have the fastest, most reliable in-flight internet anywhere, with gate-to-gate access.

With Starlink already live on Hawaiian Airlines and installations starting this winter across Alaska's fleet, we're proud that we'll offer the fastest, most reliable inflight internet in the skies – with gate-to-gate connectivity on nearly every aircraft across both airlines.
– Ben Minicucci, Chief Executive Officer and President of Alaska Air Group, August 20, 2025

For Seattle-Tacoma travelers, this is especially big news, since they'll get the most flights with free, super-fast Wi-Fi. And if you are wondering – yes, it is completely free for Atmos Rewards members. Just sign up (also free) and you are good to go.

This isn't Alaska and T-Mobile's first team-up either. T-Mobile is already behind the tools Alaska crews use for daily operations, so the jump to more in-flight Wi-Fi perks feels like the natural next step. And honestly, if you are a T-Mobile customer who travels a lot, this could just make your plan look even sweeter.

T-Mobile wants you online from takeoff to landing, and sooner than you think
